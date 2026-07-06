Emotions run high for Wilton as Col strikes in Three Steps

HAVING taken over the training licence only in December following the body blow of losing her dad Colin to cancer, Nottingham-based Kelly Wilton, 39, and her close-knit family training team finally had reason to smile at Sheffield on Sunday.

Having steered Fortanach Col – a dog named after her late dad – to an emotional victory in the Three Steps To Victory final, Wilton not only claimed a first Category One success for the kennel, but also won a competition she described yesterday as “my dad’s favourite race”.

She said: “It’s been a tough time for all the family and it still seems a bit surreal having worked alongside my dad at the kennels. I still find it tough with him not being there, but this has given us all a lift. The whole family were there on Sunday and there weren’t any dry eyes among us when Tibby [formally Ballymac Tibet] won the final.

“My dad loved the Three Steps. It’s a competition he’d always go and watch, and when he started training he always wanted to win it.

“He entered Twice Lucky in 2022 and she came in as a reserve and went on to finish third to Coolavanny Aunty in the final. He loved that and would have loved Sunday’s result too.

“When Dad died, owner Gary Armstrong said he wanted to buy a good dog to run in Dad’s name, and he bid on a few at the pre-Derby sales at Towcester. When Ballymac Tibet got knocked out in the first round, Liam [Dowling, breeder and trainer] gave him a call and offered him the option of buying him, which he did.

“Gary’s Scottish, and he renamed the dog Fortanach Col, which translates to fortunate or lucky Col. It was a wonderful gesture and turned out to be very apt!”

It was far from plain sailing in terms of preparation for the Time-sponsored competition, however, as a Sheffield maiden success resulted in the dog picking up an injury niggle which kept him off for a few weeks.

“It was touch and go for a bit,” Wilton said. “But we put him in and hoped he’d get through the 480m heat, which he did in third. He then went fastest of the 500m semi-final winners which was a good indicator that all was well fitness-wise.

“We were very hopeful from his Irish card and what he’d done at home that he’d stay the 660m in the final and he got himself in a really decent position early.

“When he swept past the favourite [Goldcash Warrior] on the run-in it was an amazing feeling, almost like it was written in the stars. I still can’t believe it really.”

As for future plans for the dog, Wilton added: “I’ve got to have a proper chat with the owners, but we feel the Sussex Cup over 515m at Hove would be ideal for him.

“If everyone is happy then we’ll look to get him a trial there on Saturday and see how he goes.

“It’s very much a family affair here. My partner Sam [Watson] works alongside me with my mum Diane and my brother and my niece.

“We have around 35 dogs, but we’re not a big-name kennel, so it’s a big thing to have a dog like Tibby who can compete at the top level.

“Gary has bought some other nice dogs in as well so we’ll be doing our best with them and see where it takes us all.

“The plan was always for me to take over the licence at some point so that Dad could enjoy his retirement. It hasn’t worked out how we all wanted it to, but I know he’d be proud of what we’ve done.”

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