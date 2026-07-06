Saturday round-up: Four-star success for Billingham-Hine

KIM BILLINGHAM-HINE landed four of the 11 opens at Monmore on Saturday night, which included one-off contests and heats of minor competitions over two and four bends.

Smart puppy winner Cashin Lee opened his account to get the ball rolling, making all over 480m in 28.39sec.

Talented sprinters and kennelmates Newinn Bachelor (15.40sec) and Beatties Shine (15.46sec) struck in two of the three qualifiers of the Ladbrokes.com 264m Trophy.

Puppy Classic third Droopys Poker (38.24sec) completed the four-timer and shed his maiden tag over 630m from the front, while Mark Wallis-trained newcomer Coonough Laura found trouble and was unable to justify significant market support.

Heats of a 480m competition kicked off the action in Wolverhampton. Anglesey Milo (28.47sec) made all in the opener for Nathan Hunt, before Armagh Daithi (28.19sec) destroyed his rivals off the front for Wallis and continued his good record over course and distance.

David Page’s prolific Wise Tournament (28.36sec) was another impressive all-the-way winner in the third eliminator.

Gary Griffiths and Mike Burton secured doubles on the night. Ruinthelonggame (15.12sec) went quickest in the sprint heats for Griffiths, before his Magical Keith (28.48sec) made all despite signs of greenness in a 480m maiden.

Burton’s two favourites Magical Hawk (28.57sec) and Carrick Scholsey (37.93sec) both won comfortably over 480m and 630m respectively.

Trap draws (Monmore, Saturday)

Ladbrokes.com 264 final: 1 Got The Large, 2 Beatties Shine, 3 Crafty Alejandro, 4 Newinn Bachelor (m), 5 Ruinthelonggame (w), 6 Ballinakill Liam (w).

Ladbrokes.com 480 final: 1 Westway Ruby, 2 Anglesey Milo, 3 Stonepark Delta, 4 Armagh Daithi (m), 5 Holding Aero (m), 6 Wise Tournament (w).





Blazing Blanco

BALLYMAC BLANCO was a brilliant winner on Saturday at Central Park, dazzling over 491m in 28.72sec and kicking off a double for Maxine Locke’s kennel.

The May 2023 whelp went best in the heats of the Arc Standard Trophy, with Dan Brabon’s Swift Krab (29.18sec) scoring in the other qualifier.

Locke also struck in the Arc Bitches Trophy with her Headford Lily (29.10sec).

Brabon had three winners on the night. His Droopys Samara dominated novice stayers rivals over 664m earlier on the card (40.32sec), and speedy maiden scorer Oioi Danielle won the 491m finale (29.30sec).

Nick Carter, Barry O’Sullivan, Spencer Mavrias and George Andreas each secured one winner in the rest of the opens.

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