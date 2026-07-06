Nando looks a tasty Towcester choice

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FAST starter Salacres Nando can get back to winning ways at Towcester tonight by making all over 500m at 7.16 live on PGR.

Peter Harnden’s speedster has shown vulnerabilities late on, but has a brilliant chance to lead and is worth chancing against A4 opposition.

Later on the card, Stephen Rayner’s powerful wide All About Rosie cannot be ignored from a superb draw out wide at 9.16.

With a vacant box on her immediate inside, she can race handily before making a telling move at halfway.

At Sunderland, Yvonne Bell’s Shinjim Magic returned to action in fine style last week and can follow up with another dominant display off the front over 450m at 7.44.

In the race after, Graham Strike’s Blackstone Tino also has the early firepower to cut loose and can make all in A2 company at 8.01.

Best bets

Salacres Nando

T3 Towcester 7.16

1pt win

Shinjim Magic

T3 Sunderland 7.44

1pt win

Blackstone Tino

T3 Sunderland 8.01

1pt win

All About Rosie

T6 Towcester 9.16

1pt win

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