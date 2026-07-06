Beaten Warrior favourite to roar back

ANNADOWN WARRIOR retains outright favouritism despite semi-final defeat in this year’s Orchestrate Juvenile Classic and is odds-on in places for Sunday’s £10,000 final at Towcester.

Maxine Locke’s PCS Legal Puppy Trophy runner-up is as short as 4-5 for the Category One decider, but the opinion of off-course layers differs slightly with the September 2024 whelp as big as 11-10 elsewhere.

Talented litter brother Annadown Shadow also suffered a shock defeat at odds-on last week but he, too, is respected in the market and is clear second favourite at prices as big as 10-3.

Paul Young is doubly represented with his semi-final winner and Monmore Puppy Derby finalist Bowmers Buddy rated at 6-1 alongside Patrick Godfrey’s Arthur Bullet, winner of the other semi-final.

Young’s 10-1 Underground Matt and John Campbell’s 33-1 outsider Venetian Mario complete the line-up.

Outside of the two Juvenile Classic semis on Sunday, Kevin Hutton had four winners across three races, which included kennelmates Start The Engine and Coppice Ferry dead-heating in 26.64sec over 460m.

Tooreen Rose (43.37sec) and Jazzy Duke (29.58sec) won over 712m and 500m respectively.

Patrick Janssens struck twice with Orchestrate Ladies winner Fabulous Aria (28.89sec) over 500m and prolific sprinter Yahoo Megan (15.86sec), who notched her third win over 270m in her last four starts.

There were also victories for Carol Weatherall’s Zappa (29.43sec) and Godfrey’s 460m maiden scorer Arthur Portion (27.06sec).

Trap draw and betting

Orchestrate Juvenile Classic final (Towcester, Sunday): 1 Bowmers Buddy (6-1, Coral/Ladbrokes), 2 Underground Matt (10-1, Coral/Ladbrokes), 3 Arthur Bitter (6-1, Coral/Ladbrokes), 4 Annadown Shadow (10-3, bet365), 5 Annadown Warrior (m) (11-10, bet365), 6 Venetian Mario (m) (33-1, generally).

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