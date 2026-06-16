Last call for tri-distance challenge

ENTRIES for this year’s unique tri-distance Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory close at noon today, with Sheffield’s Director of Racing, Andrew Mascarenhas, hopeful of a strong entry and possibly being oversubscribed for the £10,000 competition.

Trainers from across the UK have trialled hopefuls in recent weeks and opens have been well attended by those travelling from afar. Mascarenhas explained yesterday: “The early signs are very good; this is always a competition that attracts plenty of interest. We have 15 names already in the book, which is very encouraging.

“Our Sunday afternoon opens carry great prize-money and, with the event on the horizon, we have seen even more away trainers travelling here to enter.

“Wicky Ned was a brilliant winner last year and Jimmy Fenwick is back with another team of entries. We also have a few trainers from down south such as Dave Mullins and Maxine Locke travelling here – we’re all looking forward to it.”

Inaugurated in 2003, the Three Steps To Victory is the only Category One competition held over three different distances.

The first-round heats over 480m take place on Sunday. Next Sunday’s semi-finals will be held over 500m, before the 660m decider on Sunday, July 5.

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