In-form Young happy to answer Judgement call

PAUL YOUNG will replace Patrick Janssens in next month’s Trainers’ Judgement Night at Monmore after the latter was forced to withdraw yesterday due to kennel injuries.

Formerly known as the Trainers’ Championship, the points-based team event features the top six trainers from the previous year battling it out over a series of races for the David Lipsey Trophy.

Romford man Young said: “It’s obviously gutting for Patrick and I’ve been there myself when the injuries mount up in the kennel, but we’re looking forward to now being a part of what is always a good night of racing.

“We have some nice dogs in the kennel and will be looking to start trialling some of the dogs in the next couple of weeks in preparation for the night.

“The Derby and supporting competitions will come first and we’ll assess which dogs will compete nearer to the time.”

Two kennel stars definitely engaged at Towcester are Derby quarter-finalist Underground Gold and TV Trophy champion Droopys Rated and Young added: “Underground Gold has run well so far but there are no easy races in the Derby and his race on Saturday night is a red-hot contest.

“He has risen to the occasion and grown up a lot in recent weeks, I’ve been impressed with his attitude. He starts well, has got decent middle pace and stays well - so we’ll see what happens on Saturday night.

“I like his draw, I think he breaks better from trap three so fingers crossed he can qualify.

“Droopys Rated ran well to win the TV Trophy. It was a big shame what happened to Mongys Wild and he is a champion that the sport will miss.

“Our lad always shaped as though he would stay an extreme distance, but you never truly know until they race over the trip.

“He has come out of the competition in good order and will be in the Dorando Marathon on Derby final night.”

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