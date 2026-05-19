Strong Irish team odds-on for Classic

IRELAND, with half of the remaining 24 quarter-finalists dominating the head of the market, is now just 2-5 to win this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby.

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are among the layers offering updated special markets at the halfway stage of the £125,000 event and, after three rounds of racing, they make an Irish-trained winner 2-5 favourite over a third UK-trained champion in six years, which is priced up at 7-4.

Irish layer BoyleSports has a completely different view with Ireland at 1-7 and the UK at 4-1. They also offer 3-1 that Epic Ace’s 28.14sec track record will to be broken in the remaining seven races.

Ante-post favourite and former track record holder Ballymac Duffle tops the best Irish-trained runner market and is best priced at 5-2 with bet365, with Epic Ace closely behind at 11-4.

Liam Dowling trains four of the remaining field and holds a strong hand with the quartet kept apart on Saturday. The unbeaten Ballymac Duffle is 8-11 with bet365 and Paddy Power/Betfair Sportsbook to go best from his kennels.

Graham Holland has trained nine Derby finalists in the last three years but has just two left in, Gaytime Clyde is long odds-on to go further than kennelmate Donishall Sam, while the match bet between the two Mark Wallis-trained runners is more competitive, Ladbrokes and Coral offer 2-5 Proper Heiress over 7-4 Strike It Skye.

Derby Specials

bet365

Top trained in Ireland: 5-2 Ballymac Duffle, 11-4 Epic Ace, 5 Ballymac Ralf, 8 Ballymac Deniro, Lennies Eddie, 9 Gaytime Clyde, Hackney Corner, 25 bar.

Best of Graham Holland runners: 1-4 Gaytime Clyde, 11-4 Donishall Sam.

Best of Ballymacs: 8-11 Ballymac Duffle, 5-2 Ballymac Ralf, 11-4 Ballymac Deniro, 14 Ballymac Iroko.

Best of Droopys: 2-9 Droopys Aladdin, 3 Droopys Sort.

Boylesports

Ireland vs UK: 1-7 Ireland, 4 UK.

Track record to be broken again: 3 Yes.

Winning trainer: 13-8 Liam Dowling, 6 Mark Wallis, 8 Paul Hennessy, 12 Graham Holland.

Winning prefix: 13-8 Ballymac, 12 Lennies, 33 Droopys.

Betfair Sportsbook/Paddy Power

Ireland vs UK: - 2-5 Ireland, 7-4 UK.

Top Irish trained: 9-4 Ballymac Duffle, 11-4 Epic Ace, 5 Ballymac Ralf, 6 Ballymac Deniro, 8 Hakney Corner, 9 Gaytime Clyde, Lennies Eddie, 20 bar.

Top Paul Hennessy-trained: 8-13 Lennies Eddie, 15-8 Lennies Tank, 5-2 Priceless Romeo.

Top Graham Holland-trained: 3-10 Gaytime Clyde, 9-4 Donishall Sam.

Top Liam Dowling-trained: 8-11 Ballymac Duffle, 5-2 Ballymac Ralf, Ballymac Deniro, 14 Ballymac Iroko.

Coral/Ladbrokes

Top Mark Wallis-trained: 2-5 Proper Heiress, 7-4 Strike It Skye.

Top Liam Dowling-trained: 4-6 Ballymac Duffle, 2 Ballymac Deniro, 5 Ballymac Ralf, 16 Ballymac Iroko.

Top Graham Holland-trained: 2-9 Gaytime Clyde, 3 Donishall Sam.

Greyhound Derby total winning distance (currently 139.8 lengths): 4-7 Under 150 lengths, 11-10 150 - 175 lengths, 100 over 175 lengths.

Star Sports

Top Liam Dowling-trained: 8-11 Ballymac Duffle, 5-2 Ballymac Ralf, 11-4 Ballymac Deniro, 14 Ballymac Iroko.

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