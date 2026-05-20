Woltemade is drawn to score again at Newcastle

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WOLTEMADE has a great draw in tonight’s Harry Burton Trophy final at Newcastle and the Arc Northern Puppy Derby champion should be backed to add another piece of silverware to his collection at 9.28, live on PGR.

Jimmy Fenwick’s speedster will enjoy plenty of racing room from trap four, as kennelmate and tight railer Elusivenomore is expected to steer inside from trap three.

If he gets the start right, the May 2024 whelp looks certain to lead at the opening bend with his fierce early speed and can build an unassailable advantage over the 480m trip.

The £7,500 BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby headlines the open-race action at the Byker circuit this evening and John Flaherty’s powerhouse Ballycian Boy gets the nod in the feature race at 8.19.

The strong-running youngster rattled home in his qualifier last week and will prove incredibly tough to hold with anything like a clear run.

The Arc Puppy stakes sets the ball rolling for open racing fans at 6.53 and Chloe Hardy’s speedy Wipe The Slate gets the nod to make all, before Fenwick’s returning Drive On Flint can strike from a favourable wide draw in maiden company at 7.11.

Dan Brabon’s King Floyd clocked a brilliant 16.17sec (calc) for 277m on home soil at Central Park and has the early firepower to blast clear in the British-bred maiden at 7.44.

Flaherty’s Jacktavern Lab looks a cut above his rivals in the 640m contest at 8.36 and can assert in the latter stages, with Fenwick’s top-class tracker Zenith Tanju fancied to return with a win at 9.11.

Racing at Monmore is headlined by three Category Three finals, with the strongest bet of the evening in the first.

Mike Burton’s Face The Storm flew up the home straight to win his Ladbrokes.com 480m Puppy heat and can do the same again in the final at 8.13. A pup who is likely to end up racing over further in time, with a clear run he can mow down all before him.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s Catchem Boyo gets the nod in an open sprint final at 8.31, while Burton’s Carrick Scholesy can make full use of his inside draw in the stayers’ final over 684m to justify likely cramped odds at 8.47.

Kevin Hutton is expected to fare well in competition heats over four and six bends. His Start The Engine (7.22) and Kranky Drake (7.39) will both prove tough to beat.

Elsewhere, Paul Young’s Bubbly Sheeran, who is still finding his feet but clearly has ability, can open his account at Hove over 500m at 7.16

Jason Heath’s Burrows Zeus is a well-bred two-year-old with the early speed to cut loose at 7.33 and is another maiden fancy, with kennelmate Burrows Fizz taken to notch a second career succcess at 8.07.

Heath’s Burrows Charm is well drawn in the Coral 500 Standard Trophy final at 8.24 and can defend the rail around the opening two turns before making a race-winning move down the far side.

Seamus Cahill’s Coral Brighton Belle heroine Blackstone Opera can return to action with a victory over 515m at 8.59, while kennelmate Moving Force is fancied to strike in the 500m finale from a great draw out wide.

Open Check nap

Face The Storm

8.13 Monmore



TV Hot Hounds

Face The Storm

T6 Monmore 8.13

1pt win

Ballycian Boy

T5 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Burrows Charm

T1 Hove 8.24

1pt win

Woltemade

T4 Newcastle 9.28

1pt win

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