Hennessy keeping a calm head with his Derby trio

WHEN it comes to winning Greyhound Derby crowns, few trainers can boast a CV to match that of Kilkenny maestro Paul Hennessy.

Along with fellow Irish handler Pat Buckley and the late Nick Savva, Hennessy holds the distinction of completing the national trio, with victories in the English (twice), Irish (once) and Scottish Derby (three times).

The Gowran-based trainer – who has three of the 24 runners still engaged in this year’s Derby – is also one victory away from the unique feat of winning at three different venues.

Having tasted victory in the last final at Wimbledon in 2016 with Jaytee Jet, Hennessy then took one of the two finals staged during the Covid era at Nottingham courtesy of Priceless Blake in 2019.

However, none of that fazes the vastly experienced handler, who is focused on getting his runners to the traps for Saturday’s Towcester quarter-finals in the best possible shape to do themselves justice in an incredibly strong competition.

Delighted to have Priceless Romeo, Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank still flying the flag, Hennessy said: “I’m of an age where I no longer worry about where they’re drawn and who they’re in with.

“Our job is to get these boys to Towcester ready to run their race. All the worrying in the world can’t change a thing once those traps open. What I can say is they’re in great shape and I couldn’t be happier with the three of them.”

Priceless Romeo goes in the second of the four eliminators and represents long-standing owners Bryan and Kathleen Murphy, who enjoyed that Nottingham success with Priceless Blake.

A dog who often goes under the radar, he has gone about his business professionally, chasing home UK star Proper Heiress last week to qualify.

“He’s a home-bred dog and a real professional,” Hennessy said. “Bryan had the mother and father and I feel the dog is coming along nicely at Towcester. He’s not a flashy type, but just does his thing and that has served him well.”

The other two members of the Hennessy team – the Lee Craze-owned Lennies Eddies and Lennies Tank – meet for the second time when lining up in the third quarter-final, with bookmakers favouring the first-named following his third-round victory.

Their trainer said: “They’re lovely dogs and a credit to the Kennedy family who bred them. I’ve had some wonderful dogs over the years from them and the first was April Surprise from John Kennedy Snr, who won the Irish Oaks for us in 1998, probably before the younger John was even born!

“Lennies Tank had a good Easter Cup campaign [second in the final] and I still think there’s more to come from him. He hasn’t really come away at Towcester, and you hope he’s saving that for when it really matters. I’ve full faith in him, he’s a wonderful competitor.”

As for the younger Lennies Eddie, Hennessy added: “He’s just loving it. He’s like a teenager let loose on a football field and is living his life without limits, which is wonderful to see.

“I’ve no worries that they’re in together again. They paced up well against a great dog of Graham Holland’s last week in Swords Style and did what they needed to.

“We were blessed to win the last final at Wimbledon, which made all those years of travelling over worthwhile and then to give Bryan and Kathleen a win at Nottingham was special.

“I’ve learned over the years not to take anything for granted and we’re just enjoying the Derby, enjoying spending time with Laurence [Tuffin] and his team and seeing our boys running well.

“This is a fantastic sport and I love seeing the younger folk coming through, although there’s still room for us older ones too. I wouldn’t mind adding a Towcester win to the tally, but there’s a long way to go still.”

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