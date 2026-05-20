Fenwick pays tribute to much-missed Burton

NEWCASTLE trainer Jimmy Fenwick, who fields three of tonight’s finalists in the inaugural Harry Burton Memorial Trophy final at the Byker track, has paid tribute to his “great friend” and former Pelaw and Newcastle trainer who died last year.

Tonight’s race comes almost three years after Burton’s finest hour in the sport when Jonny Whiskers spectacularly won the 2023 Arc Classic final at Sunderland.

Fenwick said: “Harry was a great friend, and was from Ashington where we’re based. On the rare occasion I couldn’t make a Newcastle United fixture, Harry and his grandson were first in line to have my ticket.

“He’s greatly missed, and I’d love to win his race with one of our greyhounds.”

Fenwick has a strong hand in the 480m showdown, with Category One winners Elusivenomore (2025 Gymcrack) and Woltemade (Northern Puppy Derby) joined by in-form Ballymac Service, who was runner-up in the latter of those two competitions earlier this year.

“Ballymac Service has been running consistently, but he’d need to have a good position at the first bend,” Fenwick said.

“We know Elusivenomore needs trap one in a perfect world, so he’ll need an exceptional start to clear the two on his inside.

“Woltemade does have his draw, though. He’s proven at this level at Newcastle and clocked the fastest time of the competition in the heats, so fingers crossed for a repeat.”

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