Stud is lined up for a Plate tilt

THE Towcester racing office is anticipating a busy Wednesday morning as entries close at noon for five Category Two competitions.

Most valuable is the £4,000 Greyhoundtrader.com Stakes over 500m, for runners purchased via sales organisers Greyhound Trader, while the early round Derby form will also get an airing in the Pricedup.Bet Derby Plate over the Classic course.

Heats of those 24-runner competitions will feature on Saturday’s card alongside the Derby quarter-finals.

Also closing are three competitions which kick off on Sunday’s afternoon card in the 500m BGBF Truframe Champion Stakes (for British-bred runners), the Greatbet Challenge Trophy (712m) and the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy (270m).

Towcester racing manager Danny Rayment said: “We’re expecting plenty of entries for what should be some fantastic supporting competitions.

“The Greyhound Trader race is already proving very popular and there are sure to be some big names in the Plate – Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Stud was the first entry and we’re approaching double figures already for that.”

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