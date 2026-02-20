Heath hits four-timer as Deploy stars

JASON HEATH was the man in form at Hove on Thursday with an open-race four-timer that included another smart win for his former Irish star Droopys Deploy.

Racing on the same night that he won Newcastle’s Northern Puppy Derby a year ago for Robert Gleeson, the Irish Derby finalist was winning for the second week in a row at the Sussex track as he took his 500m heat of the Coral Dual Distance competition in a swift 29.27sec (+10 for all).

That completed a clean sweep of the qualifiers for his trainer, with Burrows Eclipse setting the overall standard with a flying 28.99sec strike in the first (3.42sec split) before kennelmate Burrows Charm took the second in 29.45sec.

Heath's haul began in the heats of the Coral 695 Stayers Trophy when Rules For Some scored in 42.01sec (-15), with the first heat seeing a debut six-bend success for Paul Young’s highly regarded Droopys Rated, who struck late after meeting trouble in running in a fastest 41.86sec.

Crack sprinter Shadow Storm landed odds of 1-7 on his 2026 racing return over two bends for Richard Rees, posting 16.44sec (normal) over 285m, while the £500 Coral 500 Bitches Trophy final saw Dave Dark’s Ballydoyle Eile go from the front again before just lasting home to shade Carl Gardiner’s Easy Tizzy by a short head in 29.45sec (normal).

Draw for Thursday’s finals - Coral 695 Stayers: 1 Rules For Some, 2 Droopys Rated, 3 Art Riddler, 4 Swift Megan, 5 Azura Skye, 6 Hopes Candy.

Coral Dual Distance Trophy (515m): 1 Zenith Eze, 2 Zenith Sultan, 3 Burrows Charm, 4 Bluey Bullet (w), 5 Droopys Deploy (w), 6 Burrows Eclipse (w).

