Lively start sees Lady lead the Derby charge

SCOOBY THE LADY leads the sectional standings after the opening two rounds of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby at Towcester.

The Richard Rees-trained Kent Plate queen recorded a 3.74sec split in the first round, which currently sits top of the pile after 44 races over the 500m trip.

Layer AK Bets has chalked up prices for the fastest sectional from Saturday’s eight third-round qualifiers and offered outright betting ante-post on it.

Trader and compiler James Pryce makes Graham Holland’s Juvenile winner Swords Style 7-1 favourite in a wide-open market.

Scooby The Lady is next in at 8-1, alongside Pat Buckley’s Glengar Kane.

Regarding the market and business so far, Pryce said: “Scooby The Lady leads the way with her blistering start in round one, which no opponent surpassed in round two.

“For the outright book she would be a good result as she was unbacked in the market. Our worst results in the outright sectional book have already been knocked out of the competition.

“However, a few customers who backed Faypoint Harvey each-way at 66-1 will be bemoaning their luck; he finished just one spot behind with a 3.75sec split on the card. Their each-way money should be safe though!”

Betting

Fastest Derby third-round sectional (AK Bets): 7 Swords Style, 8 Scooby The Lady, Glengar Kane, 12 Salacres Lock Up, Ballymac Deniro, Ballymac Stud, Droopys Aladdin, Lennies Dynamic, Lennies Tank, 14 Proper Heiress, Faypoint Harvey, 18 Epic Ace, Swift Magnison, 20 Ballyac Duffle, Lennies Eddie, 22 Underground Gold, 25 bar.

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