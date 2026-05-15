Industry pushes back on allegations

THE greyhound industry has responded quickly to refute claims made on the Animal Aid website that more than 2,000 greyhounds were missing.

A list of greyhounds who had not been actively racing was compiled on the link greyhoundwatch.co.uk suggesting they were missing, some having been reported as unseen for as little as four weeks – a list which included Dave Fradgeley’s Bouncing Monarch, who is resting following his victory in Limerick’s Kirby Memorial.

Outraged trainers and owners quickly pushed back on social media, posting pictures and explanations.

Livi Noble, speaking on behalf of Romford trainer Dave Lee, was one of those as she posted: “More misleading the public. Of the eight listed from @daveleeracing, two are in the kennels [Jacko has been lame and Sue in season], two are retired awaiting homes [Eden and Alan], the rest are living as pets, certainly not missing! Two were fundraising at Towcester on Saturday [Baron and Grace].”

Greyhound ambassador and owner Mark Burridge, who has three retired ex-racers at home, said: “This is malicious, misleading and harassment.”



GBGB chief executive Mark Bird, who had contacted trainers in the hope of a show of strength, said: “Animal Aid have launched yet another outrageous and baseless campaign in their misguided quest to ban the well-regulated sport of greyhound racing, once again demonstrating a complete misunderstanding of the sport and indeed of animals in general.

“Trainers and owners should not have to spend their time countering such ridiculous claims which would not be levied at the owner of any other animal whose location is not public record. Particularly with the RSPCA recklessly promoting this to their supporters and donors, this absurd campaign is causing unnecessary worry for both well-meaning members of the public and for our many excellent trainers, who are being unfairly vilified.



“We’ve always said these groups rely on baseless and fictitious claims to back their arguments, and the simple fact that this website has been exposed as false in just 24 hours even further undermines the credibility of extreme animal rights groups.”

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