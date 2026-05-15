Vegas passes another Toon test

GLENGAR VEGAS made it three wins from four starts over course and distance with a game display in the second semi-final of the £7,500-to-the-winner BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby over Newcastle’s 480m on Thursday.

Brian Fairbairn’s September 24 whelp was beaten on debut in an open but then romped an A2 and last week’s heat.

He was tested properly, taking a bump as he moved in from trap five on the run-up and then again at the first bend from King Floyd on the rails.

He shipped a second nudge from his rival off the second but then cut loose, coming home two lengths clear of Woo Hoos Hugo in 28.95sec.

Glengar Vegas is out of former Pat Buckley star Singalong Sally, and Fairbairn said yesterday that he only acquired the pup from Buckley as a result of some goodwill on the part of the Irish handler.

He said: “I bought a dog called Betgoodwin Ben off Pat but he was turning in the boxes, so Pat did me a deal to replace him. I gave him some money, but he said to me that this dog is the real deal. I’m quite pleased with him so far!

“He got a very rough ride last night. He didn’t want to be in five and he came in, tangled with the four-dog straight away and then took two knocks at the first and second bend.

“He looks like a strong dog and gutsy, like his dam was.

“He still did a 4.59sec split so he’s going to be a good splitter if he gets a free ride, and the draw looks perfect. John’s dog [Ballycian Bob] would be the danger I think, all of his dogs come home like trains.”

Ballycian Boy was well backed for the first semi but looked to have plenty to do after Queen Katherine burst clear early, with the evens favourite having to ease behind Romeo Liberty on the turn.

However, John Flaherty’s dog sprouted wings from halfway and caught the leader on the run for home, flying past to win by a length in 28.80sec for the 480m trip.

Jimmy Fenwick and Savva Roberts are well represented in the heats of the Harry Burton Trophy after wins for Mossend Brute and Ballymac Service in the first and second semi-finals respectively.

Roberts’ Mossend Brute got the run of the race up front with kennelmate Born Scooby dragged back by Elusivenomore when looking threatening at the third. He regained momentum to qualify two lengths behind in second behind the 28.70sec winner with Elusivenomore going through in third for Fenwick.

Fenwick was on the mark in the second semi as Ballymac Service reversed heat form with Woltemade, taking charge from halfway with Hardwick Woody splitting the kennelmates coming home. The winner saw him off by two lengths in 28.46sec.

Draw for Thursday’s finals - Harry Burton Trophy: 1 Born Scooby, 2 Ballymac Service, 3 Elusivenomore, 4 Woltemade (m), 5 Hardwick Woody (m), 6 Mossend Brute (w).

BGBF British Bred Maiden Derby: 1 Romeo Liberty, 2 Woo Hoos Hugo, 3 Queen Katherine, 4 Glengar Vegas (m), 5 Ballycian Boy (m), 6 Romeo Elite (w).

Flying four for Hunt

NATHAN HUNT was the trainer in form at Monmore’s all-open meeting on Thursday, landing four of the 12 races, writes Paul Brown.

Star of the Hunt show was Anglesey Milo as he burst clear in the 480m opener to clock 28.25sec (going normal).

Whyaye Mister (28.75sec), Thats Us Now (630m, 38.33sec) and Got The Large completed the four-timer, the latter a 28-1 shocker in heat two of the Ladbrokes.com 264 as he made all in 15.52sec.

Anyone who fancied a ‘good thing’ acca would have been left licking their wounds with the Mark Wallis trio of Forgottotellya (8-15f), Newinn Cloud (1-3f) and Armagh Daithi (2-5f) all beaten, although Catchem Boyo (4-9f), Carrick Scholesy (2-7f) and Wallis’s Vhagar (1-20f) did oblige, the last-named in the final of the Ladbrokes.com 630.

Mike Burton struck with both Carrick Scholesy and Face The Storm, who opened his account in 28.55sec over 480m in heat two of the 480 Puppy.

Westway Macho took the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden final for Brian Thompson in 28.52sec, while David Page’s Wise Tournament landed the Ladbrokes.com 480 Bitches final in a fastest 28.19sec.

Draw for Thurday’s finals - Ladbrokes.com 480m Puppy: 1 Countess Penny, 2 Magical Hawk, 3 Aero Razorwind, 4 Adelinesfirstdog (m), 5 Whyaye Mister (m), 6 Face The Storm (w).

Ladbrokes.com 264: 1 Got The Large, 2 Catchem Boyo, 3 Hoholettsgo, 4 Ivy Hill Gypsy (m), 5 Longacres Danny (m), 6 Wanfourtoknee (w).

Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Stayers: 1 Carrick Scholsey, 2 Mossrich Sally, 3 Snazzy Honey, 4 Beatties Lena (m), 5 Salthill Sydney (m), 6 Royal Hotshot (w).

Duke powers home

POWERHOUSE DUKE had no trouble converting what looked a penalty kick in the final of the Coral 695 Stayers Trophy at Hove on Thursday, writes Paul Brown.

Seamus Cahill’s dog was sent off the 1-3 jolly after an easy heat win and could afford a modest start before rushing into a first-bend lead.

That was game over, and he powered on to a six-length success over kennelmate Ivy Hill Cherry in 41.45sec (going + 30) for the 695m trip.

That completed an open-race double for the trainer after his Droopys Invent proved too strong for the opposition in heat one of the Coral 500 Standard, taking over at halfway and holding the persisent Burrows Charm by three parts in 29.15sec (+20) for the 500m trip.

Easy Tizzy bounced out to take heat two for Carl Gardiner, holding the late effort of Droopys Deploy by a head in 29.33sec.

Draw for Thursday’s Coral 500 Standard final: 1 Burrows Charm, 2 Droopys Invent, 3 Easy Tizzy (m), 4 Jacktavern Chief (w), 5 Droopys Deploy (w), 6 Bluey Bullet (w).

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