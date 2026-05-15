Leading ladies set to light up Shelbourne

THE cream of the female crop descends upon Shelbourne Park tonight as Ireland’s leading ladies line up for nine first-round heats of the €25,000-to-the-winner Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks.

With the first four to qualify from each, the big guns are expected to largely pick their way through to next week’s action and that qualification leeway looks a bonus for those in particular who are drawn in a talent-laden third heat.

The contest at 8.32 (live on SIS) sees Pat Guilfoyle’s Laurels and Xmas Oaks champion Magical On Fire clash with Tom O’Neill’s Easter Cup queen Lemon Orla, who was half a length away from adding the Shelbourne 600 crown to her haul.

Throw in the pacey Silent Noelle in trap one and Ballymac Chantry – whose brothers Duffle and Ralf are lighting up Towcester right now for Liam Dowling – and this is a race where fine margins will settle it.

Preference is just for Magical On Fire, whose blend of early and back-straight speed may just see her in charge, but only her best break will suffice.

Guilfoyle fields another big gun in heat four (8.48) in the shape of 2025 Irish Derby finalist Magical Mag, whose CV also includes success in the Lifford Oaks.

She can get her campaign off to a good start, but again it is no gimme, with Dowling’s Puppy Oaks winner Ballymac Lix and John Linehan’s Droopys Croia, a finalist in that competition, among her rivals.

Dowling has strength in depth, with his Ballymac Allory fancied to set the ball rolling in heat one at 8.03.

Kennelmate Ballymac Siun, who was withdrawn from the Derby heats at Towcester in season, makes a quick reappearance in heat five at 9.06 and should make it a winning one if running anywhere close to her best over this 525-yard course, while Ballymac Kamala, a litter-sister of Dowling’s English Derby contender Ballymac Stud, can strike in heat nine at 10.08.

Robert Gleeson’s in-form Droopys Bundle returns to the inside in heat two at 8.18 and can add another win to her haul, while yet another Puppy Oaks finalist, Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Ash, looks solid for heat six at 9.24.

The remaining qualifiers look fiercely competitive, with narrow votes going to Vince McKenna’s prolific Brickhill Moana (9.40) and Mark Robinson’s unexposed Comeon Me Girl (9.54).

Betting

Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks (Paddy Power): 8 Magical On Fire, Ballymac Gwennie, 10 Ballymac Siun, 11 Magical Mag, 12 Ballymac Allory, Ballymac Kamala, Singalong Cherry, Silent Noelle, 14 Good Katie, Lemon Orla, The Other Mel, Droopys Croia, 20 bar (e-w 1/4 1st four).

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