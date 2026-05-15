Time for Clyde to shine again as Derby heats up

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GAYTIME CLYDE, a huge eyecatcher when finishing second in last week’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby second round at Towcester, can go one better tonight in his third-round heat at 7.18, live on PGR.

Graham Holland has trained nine Derby finalists in the last three years and his November 2023 whelp has the class and all-round speed to go deep in this year’s £125,000 Classic.

He impressed off the front in his opening round eliminator before showing his pace and power again seven days ago.

With any sort of clear run he can prove too good for his rivals over the 500m trip in the second of the eight heats.

Kennelmate and Juvenile champion Swords Style can get the ball rolling for Riverside Kennels in the opening qualifier at 6.58.

The unfortunate withdrawal of Romeo Empire has resulted in the speedy tracker having one less greyhound to clear at the bend from trap four.

He is drawn wider than ideal, but has taken to the traps and track beautifully and continues to break fluently.

With another flashy start, his terrific early speed can see him lead his rivals a merry dance once again, with Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank both rated as dangers.

Flying the flag for the UK in the third heat at 7.38 is reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress, who tackles five talented Irish trackers but is fancied to emerge victorious for champion trainer Mark Wallis and maintain his unbeaten run in this year’s Derby.

Over the last two years the prolific big-race champion has shown brilliant versatility to deal with any trap draw and three looks perfect tonight. With a slick exit he can put the contest to bed in a matter of strides.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Duffle takes no finding in heat four at 7.58. Well drawn on the inside in trap one, he can justify cramped odds to go marching on after breaking the track record twice in this competition already.

Heat five at 8.18 is one of the races of the night with three winners from last week in Underground Gold, Scooby The Lady and Glengar Kane clashing with top-class trackers Glengar Silent and Ballymac Iroko.

Pat Buckley’s Glengar Kane is yet to taste defeat in his career – he is two from two in this Derby and five from five in Ireland – and can use his inside racing line from trap one to hold his rivals into the opening bend.

Once he has defended his pitch, his superb all-round speed should do the rest.

John Kennedy’s Epic Ace, who equalled the track record in his second-round heat last week, has shone in both starts without doing anything flashy from the boxes. He can score again in heat six at 8.38.

Buckley’s Hackney Corner is well drawn in trap five on the outside of four railers in heat seven at 8.58.

Moderate starter Droopys Graph is top class but will offer up plenty of racing room for the Irish raider by shifting inside from trap four.

The final heat at 9.18 is an absolute cracker, featuring four winners from last week as well as Dowling’s exciting Irish ace Ballymac Deniro.

However, Salacres Lock Up continues to improve for Peter Harnden and is the value call to cut loose down the centre with his superb early speed and make all.

After the Derby action, the £12,500 Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy takes place over a gruelling 942m at 9.38.

Staying supremo Mongys Wild stumbled from the boxes before performing a minor miracle to win last week.

Paul Young’s scopey Droopys Rated set the standard and is open to improvement, but the 2025 champion gets the vote.

Gaytime Clyde

7.18 Towcester

Betting

(Star Sports). 6.58: 1 vacant, 2 Lennies Eddie 2, 3 Zenith Jimbombom 10, 4 Swords Style 7-4, 5 Getup The Boy 6, 6 Lennies Tank 3.

7.18: 1 Cmon The Brom 40, 2 Gaytime Clyde 5-6, 3 Teejays Buddy 7, 4 Goldcash Warrior 15-8, 5 Naochra 22, 6 Swift Magnison 7.

7.38: 1 Faypoint Harvey 8, 2 Donishall Sam 8, 3 Proper Heiress 4-9, 4 Garfiney Warrior 14, 5 Priceless Romeo 14, 6 Lennies Dynamic 5.

7.58: 1 Ballymac Duffle 1-3, 2 Salacres Amara 66, 3 Droopys Sort 25, 4 Brunch Pal 7, 5 Rebel Alaska 11-2, 6 Slick Sentinel 7.

8.18: 1 Glengar Kane 6-4, 2 Scooby The Lady 5-2, 3 vacant, 4 Underground Gold 7-2, 5 Glengar Silent 11-2, 6 Ballymac Iroko 7.

8.38: 1 Dereks Legend 20, 2 Epic Ace 2-5, 3 The Other Chief 8, 4 Droopys Berries 10, 5 Bubbly Hogan 10, 6 Texas Jack 5.

8.58: 1 Sole Focus 14, 2 Ballymac Ralf 15-8, 3 Snazzy Bolger 66, 4 Droopys Graph 11-2, 5 Hackney Corner 6-5, 6 Kranky Drake 11-2.

9.18: 1 Droopys Aladdin 5, 2 Strike It Skye 11-4, 3 Ballymac Blanco 25, 4 Salacres Lock Up 8, 5 Ballymac Deniro 7-4, 6 Ballymac Stud 11-4.

Derby nap

Gaytime Clyde

7.18 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Gaytime Clyde

T2 Towcester 7.18

1pt win

Proper Heiress

T3 Towcester 7.38

1pt win

Hackney Corner

T5 Towcester 8.58

1pt win

Salacres Lock Up

T4 Towcester 9.18

1pt win

Class-dropper Axel is set for a winning spin

BALLYMAC AXEL, who endured a rough ride when eliminated from his second-round heat of the Derby at Towcester last week, can get back on track with victory at Central Park this evening at 9.30, live on PGR.

Maxine Locke’s classy type is well suited by the stiff 491m trip in Sittingbourne and takes an enormous drop in class.

He chased home Proper Heiress in the opening round of the Derby and was beaten by track record-breaker Ballymac Duffle last weekend, and can shine against much inferior opposition.

There are 11 opens on the card, kicking off with a maiden in which Barrie Backhurst’s Foxwood Christy can take charge early on to make all.

Dan Brabon’s prolific sprinter Swift Krab has impressed over 277m in D1 company on his last two starts and can land the JenningsBet Sprint Trophy at 6.30.

Nottingham handler Frank Macklin can take the bitches’ race over 491m at 6.50 with Michelle My Bell, while Locke’s Headford Fiona is fancied to open her account at 7.10 over two bends.

Two heats of the Arc Novice Stayers Trophy over 664m also feature, with a chance taken on Macklin’s Newinn Rosie off the front in the opener at 7.50.

Luke Morrison’s top-grade performer Ghost Of Winter will have the inside racing line early and can score in the second heat at 8.10.

Another inside runner fancied is Zenith Impact for Romford handler Dave Mullins in a bitches’ race over 491m at 8.30. She has the speed to slip her rivals and go clear.

There are 13 opens at Doncaster, including a marathon over 890m at 7.42.

Sunderland raider Witton Gucci will have plenty of room early on here with a vacant box on her inside and the Jill Sutherst-trained stayer will prove tough to beat.

Sean Parker’s Keefill Sequoia, who is well bred and looks a nice prospect, is one of the stronger fancies on the card in a 450m puppy race at 8.52.

Yarmouth handler Craig Morris travels to Yorkshire with a talented team and can be among the winners in the early races courtesy of Droopys Buck (6.11) and Cartoonist (6.29) over 483m and 661m respectively.

Star Pelaw also hosts eight opens, with Ballymac Sargie (7.51) appealing most when dropping back in trip to 590m for Newcastle handler Tom Heilbron.

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