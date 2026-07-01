Golf day entries still open

ENTRIES for this year’s Home Run Hounds charity golf day in Shropshire this month are still open, with teams of four or individual players welcome.

Organised under the Aero Greyhounds banner and sponsored by Stuart Forsdike’s PCS Legal, the day on Friday, July 19 includes 18 holes of play, numerous competitions, dinner plus a charity raffle and silent auction, all at Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club.

Teams of four can enter for £380, while individual entries cost £95. Owner, breeder and sponsor Forsdike said: “It’s always great fun, but we’re also raising money for the dogs, which is great.

“Everyone has been really generous over the years and I’m sure this year will be no different.

“Home Run Hounds is a fantastic charity for retired greyhounds that also supports disabled people in achieving equality, choice and independence.”

Email info@aerogreyhounds.co.uk for more information and to enter.

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