Young Freddy goes the extra miles for charity

FREDDY VAUGHAN, a seven-year-old volunteer with Home Run Hounds, is spending his school holidays raising funds for the homing charity dogs by walking 100 kilometres.

He hoped to raise £500 but the youngster, who became the youngest volunteer with Home Run Hounds earlier this year, has been blown away by initial support and has upped his target to £2,000 as he completes the challenge with support from his mother Jen.

After raising £58 at a dog treat sale he organised in December, Freddy now hopes to take his fundraising efforts to the next level, and will walk between two to three miles each day during the holidays,

“Greyhounds make me feel happy,” he said. “I love being a volunteer with Home Run Hounds as there is so much to do at the kennels and it really interests me.

“I hope to raise lots of money for the dogs to help pay for their care when they retire from racing.”

His connection to Home Run Hounds has led to his mother adopting two retired racers, Wizzy and Eddy.

“Greyhounds bring the best out of Freddy,” she said. “They’re such a gentle breed and he instantly connected with them, which led to Whizzy and Eddy joining our family.

“It’s changed his life. Confidence and struggling socially has been a problem, but being around the greyhounds has turned Freddy into a different person. He wouldn’t interact with a stranger at all, now he’s a genuine volunteer with Home Run Hounds which makes me so proud, and everyone’s support for his 100km challenge in August has been heartwarming.”

Claire Butler, co-founder of Home Run Hounds, which is operated entirely by a 250-strong network of volunteers said: “Freddy is an inspiration to everyone connected to Home Run Hounds.

“His enthusiasm and love for the breed is infectious and we’re blown away by his 100km challenge in August.

“Our costs are constantly on the rise, with bills to cover food, treats, toys and veterinary care across our six centres reaching £20,000 each month. Every penny Freddy raises will make a difference, and we wish him the best of luck!”

To support the August Challenge, visit justgiving.com and search for Freddy Vaughan.

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