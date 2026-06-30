Jet to fly in for Harrison

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TANTALISING JET ran well in both success and defeat recently in open-class company at Nottingham and can make a winning return to graded racing at Dunstall Park this evening at 7.49 live on PGR.

Kate Harrison’s powerful tracker can take up a handy position on the inside before making a telling move from halfway to score against A2 rivals.

Early pace can win the race at 8.24 with Dave Welding’s scopey pup Wingates Elsa fancied to make all over the 480m trip.

She performed well at a big price last time when caught late, and this time she can last home and strike in A8 company.

At Romford, Paul Young’s class-dropper Miami Sapphire can return to winning ways over 400m from a useful draw at 7.27.

He can enjoy a smooth passage to the opening bend and take control of the A3 contest by the third bend.

Another fancy dropping in class is Dave Lee’s Ashbury Woody at 8.36.

Out in trap six with a vacant box on his immediate inside, the coast is clear for the lightly raced two-year-old to get back on track with a victory.

Best bets

Miami Sapphire

T3 Romford 7.27

1pt win

Tantalising Jet

T2 Dunstall Park 7.49

1pt win

Wingates Elsa

T3 Dunstall Park 8.24

1pt win

Ashbury Woody

T6 Romford 8.36

1pt win

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