BGBF Puppy Cup has a new home, entries are in

ROMEO ASTRON is among the entries for the £10,000 BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park, which kicks off on Saturday night alongside the £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup.

The 480m Category One competition switched to the Wolverhampton circuit following the closure of Oxford. Heilbron’s recent Arc Puppy Trophy finalist at Sunderland is one of 24 entries for what looks a wide-open event.

Marathon star Greenwell Gypsy and last year’s Produce Stakes champion, Eagles Respect, will both feature in the four 660m heats in the staying event.

BGBF British Bred Cup trap draws (Dunstall Park, Saturday)

Ht1: 1 Crystal Camila, 2 Feathers McGraw, 3 Aero Irruption, 4 Ballycian Boy (m), 5 Fabulous Martini (m), 6 Eagles Ebz (m).

Ht2: 1 Ontherun Jamie, 2 Harton Whirlwind, 3 Crystal Freya, 4 Mohican Ruby (m), 5 Untold Dinero (m), 6 The Rising Sun (m).

Ht3: 1 Keefill Mo, 2 Romeo Astron, 3 Keefill Sequoia (m), 4 Mohican Bale (m), 5 Bonville Kane (m), 6 Aero Maisie (w).

Ht4: 1 Aero Daisy, 2 Crystal Zeus, 3 Keefill Teak (m), 4 Aero Noduff (m), 5 Mohican Hallie (m), 6 Four Assassins (m).

Arc Stayers Cup (Dunstall Park, Saturday)

Ht1: Droopys Maximus, 2 Kiltealy, 3 Venetian Mick (m), 4 Bluejig Outlaw (m), 5 Ragdoll Rosie (w), 6 Onceina Lifetime (w).

Ht2: 1 Savanaacatenango, 2 Droopys Scratch, 3 Malcolm Bosh (m), 4 Gruszka (m), 5 Savanaregimental (w), 6 Kilwest Beauty (w).

Ht3: 1 Greenwell Gypsy, 2 Savana Mongys, 3 Saqqara (m), 4 Drombeg Abby (m), 5 Newinn Jolie (m), 6 Thats Us Now (w).

Ht4: 1 Aero Boris, 2 Eagles Respect, 3 The Other Winx (m), 4 Bandit Paddy (m), 5 Heres Ringo (m), 6 Seomra Ophelia (w).

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