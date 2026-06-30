Proper Heiress ready to strut his stuff again says Wallis

PROPER HEIRESS, the 2025 Greyhound of the Year, is fit, well and “raring to go” says trainer Mark Wallis.

Having won multiple Category One crowns during a stellar 2025 for Wallis and the MWD Partnership he shares with Towcester chief Mike Davis, the dog has enjoyed a much lighter campaign this term.

He finished second to brilliant bitch Scooby The Lady in the Arc Kent Plate final at Central Park in March before a run through to the semi-finals of the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby at Towcester, his last public outing on May 30.

Wallis said: “He’s in great shape, raring to go and is banging the kennel door down.

“We were nursing a minor niggle with him through the Derby after he came off a little sore in that Central Park final, but he’s in great shape and it’s more about managing expectations after such a brilliant 2025.

“He’ll be four in September and there’s plenty of fast, younger dogs coming through now.

“To my mind he’s still got a couple of top competitions in him though and that will be the way we go with him.

“We’ll look after him and I may well leave him until September with a defence of his Eclipse at Nottingham certainly one of the targets.”

The 16-time champion trainer recently claimed a fifth Category One success for 2026 when Ballinakill Liam added the Arc Silver Salver to previous crowns won for the kennel by Mongys Wild (Cesarewitch and Golden Jacket), Bruce Bay (Winter Derby) and Vhagar (Grand Prix), a tally which sees him topping the current trainer of the year standings.

He added: “It’s been a bit of a tough time of late as I lost my mum a few weeks back and she was a massive fan of the kennel and the dogs.

“Things like that bring a sense of perspective to what you do and while I’ve always had a winning mentality, you realise that there are more important things to consider.

“The dogs have been a welcome distraction to be honest, and Liam’s win and getting the one-two there with Pavillion Team did put a smile on my face, but I know it will be tougher to stay on top this year and that’s fine.

“Dogs like Mongys Wild [retired through injury] and Proper Heiress are almost impossible to replace and you have to enjoy them while you have them.

“We’ve only got a small team at present but the likes of Strike It Skye, who just came off a little sore after her win on Derby final night, Vhagar and Ballinakill Liam give us different options in terms of the competitions and distances we can aim at.

“It will definitely be a busier end to the year for Strike It Skye, who has a lot of targets including the Oaks at Dunstall Park and we’ll still be chipping away at the big competitions.”



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