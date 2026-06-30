Green sitting pretty in Coronation semis

BELINDA GREEN holds a strong hand in this year’s Coral Coronation Cup and her talented team occupies prominent positions in the betting for all three semi-finals at Romford on Friday.

Entain brands Coral and Ladbrokes have her impressive heat winner Bikini Bullet at just 4-11 to land the opener over 575m after a sublime 35.04sec victory on Monday. That success came in a super slick debut over six bends and was the fastest winning time posted that day.

Green said: “She’s a very nice bitch and we think a lot of her. Her consistency at the boxes is one of the reasons why we made the decision to try her around Romford. So far so good.

“She’s still lightly raced and open to improvement. Hopefully, she breaks well again on Friday and will go well if she does.”

Green’s PGR Oaks-third Raebella Bullet is the 13-8 second favourite behind odds-on jolly and Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin for the second semi. She was another of Green’s successes on Monday, making a winning return to Romford’s six bends for the first time since September with a game victory.

Green said: “We tried her over six bends last year and I’m not sure she stayed it, but with age, experience and more racing, she seems to have strengthened up.

“I was really pleased with her, she showed nice all-round speed and seemed to stay a lot better.”

Green’s team is completed by Teddie, who finished third in the event last year and dominated the opposition in her heat after bombing out the boxes. The April 2023 whelp heads the betting for the third semi at 6-4 and Green added: “She’s a cracking bitch when she gets it right at the start. But she is tough to predict. You never know what you’re going to get with her.

“When she puts it all together like that, she is a match for most. We’re just hoping she can perform well again and make the final.”

Coral Coronation Cup semi-finals (Friday, Romford) – Coral/Ladbrokes betting

8.13 (SF1): 1 Burrows Charm 6-1, 2 Bikini Bullet 4-11, 3 The Other Chief 9-2, 4 Newinn Aero 12-1, 5 Bacon Frazzles 25-1, 6 Royal Hotshot 20-1.

8.33 (SF2): 1 Bubbly Amber 8-1, 2 Raebella Bullet 13-8, 3 Strathrannoch 25-1, 4 Underground Jim 25-1, 5 Droopys Deploy 8-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 5-6.

8.53 (SF3): 1 Izzys Tenpin 2-1, 2 Teddie 6-4, 3 Bubbly Flame 12-1, 4 Unmistakeable 16-1, 5 Aayamza Legend 11-4, 6 Untold Ariary 10-1.

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