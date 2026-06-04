Finalist In Focus: Ballymac Deniro

Trainer Liam Dowling

Owner Liam Dowling

Breeder Liam Dowling

Race record nine runs, five wins, three seconds

Towcester record five races, three wins, two seconds

Profile Was part of a large team brought over to Towcester by his trainer, who has been rewarded with three finalists, and heads the betting for tonight’s race.

He made an immediate impact in his first competition when winning Tralee’s Juvenile Classic in March – a final which also featured kennelmate Ballymac Duffle, who reopposes tonight.

Was aimed at Limerick’s valuable Kirby Memorial, but was knocked out of the competition in the first round when bowled over at the bend.

Was given a few weeks off with Towcester in mind, posting a swift 28.43sec on his first look at the track. He pulled up trees to come from last to first in the first round, and then had a great buckle with top UK dog Proper Heiress in round two.

His quarter and semi-final wins were paw-perfect runs, showing pace and power to make all and he has upped the ante on the clock in the process.

Kennel says “He won the competition at Tralee, which is a good yardstick for a young dog.

“He has been slower coming to hand than some I have, but is very laid back and has a nice touch of early speed.

“I’d say he’s now getting to grips with the traps at Towcester. He’s still quite puppyish in himself, although a gentleman on parade, and you’d like to think there’s more still to come from him.”

Price 9-4

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