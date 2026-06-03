GBGB unveils in-depth reviews for serious incidents

THE GBGB has launched a new method of assessing serious racing accidents on its tracks. The ‘Track Fatality Review Process’ came into force on Monday and will entail an extra layer of oversight, reporting and review into every incident which leads to a fatality.

It is intended to ensure the regulator is immediately aware of potential contributing factors related to the incident and able to make rapid recommendations to further improve safety.

The board’s stipendiary stewards already work with a track’s on-site vet and racing manager over such incidents – during trials or a race meeting – but GBGB will now go further, ensuring additional formal reporting from the area stipendiary steward and Regional Regulatory Vet (RRV) is carried out and considered by its regulatory team, with oversight from the welfare and veterinary standing committee.

Explaining the reason behind the new process, GBGB CEO Mark Bird said: “Over recent years, and through our welfare strategy ‘A Good Life for Every Greyhound’, we have implemented a vast range of measures and factors to achieve continuous improvements in greyhound welfare across our licensed sport.

“The impact of these steps has been dramatic over the years and continues to be borne out in the annual data we publish each year.

“GBGB remains committed, nonetheless, to identifying and reducing all avoidable risks for greyhounds racing or trialling on licensed tracks and to harnessing the best data we can to shape our racing systems and processes.

“This new review process will apply a further forensic layer to our approach, providing additional reporting and national-level analysis capabilities from which to take learnings.

“As a board we feel this is another important step forward and will bolster the wider welfare ecosystem in which we seek to promote and protect greyhound welfare across our sport.

“Achieving a good life for every greyhound that steps on to a GBGB-licensed track involves the support, care and determination of every single person involved – and we are grateful to the whole sport in putting welfare at the heart of all they do.”

Annual statistics from GBGB of retirement destinations as well as injuries sustained on tracks have, it says, already shown a dramatic improvement on a number of key headline measures over recent years.

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