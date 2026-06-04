Deniro favoured to win battle of the Ballymacs

BALLYMAC DENIRO is favourite to finish ahead of his kennelmates Ballymac Ralf and Ballymac Duffle in Saturday’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby final at Towcester.

Bookmakers are offering several specials for the £125,000 decider, with the ‘Best of the Ballymacs’ a popular one and pitching all three of Liam Dowling’s finalists against each other, with his impressive semi-final winner as the clear favourite.

Paddy Power and Betfair have chalked up Dowling at just 1-5 to land the title for a second time as he sends out three of the five finalists.

Co-sponsor Star Sports have priced up which finalist will post the fastest sectional, with Ballymac Deniro joint-favourite with Hackney Corner (pictured) at 2-1. Match bets and the winning distance are also featured in other markets.

William Hill, who have been proactive during the competition, offer a plethora of specials, including specifics on some of the market leaders winning and breaking the track record in the process. They also differ on the sectional market, with Pat Buckley’s Hackney Corner topping their list at 7-4.

Coral and Ladbrokes have a unique handicap market, which sees outsider Lennies Eddie receiving three lengths on scratch runner Ballymac Deniro.

They also have Hackney Corner heading the sectional market at 13-8, as well as offering 5-1 for Liam Dowling’s trio to be the first three home and 6-1 about the track record being broken.

Derby specials

bet365

Best of the Ballymacs: 11-10 Ballymac Deniro, 6-4 Ballymac Duffle, 7-2 Ballymac Ralf.

William Hill

Hackney Corner to clock fastest sectional: 7-4

Ballymac Deniro to win by over two lengths: 5-1

Ballymac Duffle to win by over two lengths: 6-1

Ballymac Ralf to win by over two lengths: 14-1

Ballymac Deniro to win and break the track record: 25-1

Ballymac Duffle to win and break the track record: 33-1

Betfair/Paddy Power

Winning trainer: 1-5 Liam Dowling, 4-1 Pat Buckley, 7-1 Paul Hennessy.

Top Liam Dowling-trained: Evs Ballymac Deniro, 6-4 Ballymac Duffle, 7-2 Ballymac Ralf.

Star Sports

Top Ballymac runner: 5-4 Ballymac Deniro, 11-8 Ballymac Duffle, 10-3 Ballymac Ralf.

Derby final winning distance: 11-8 over two lengths, 7-4 one to two lengths, 2-1 under one length.

Fastest sectional in the final: 15-8 Ballymac Deniro, 2-1 Ballymac Duffle, 3-1 Hackney Corner, 4-1 Ballymac Ralf, 8-1 Lennies Eddie.

Match bets: 5-6 Ballymac Ralf vs 5-6 Hackney Corner. 10-11 Ballymac Duffle vs 5-6 Ballymac Deniro.

Coral/Ladbrokes

Handicap betting (prices all 10-3): Ballymac Deniro (scratch), Ballymac Duffle (+1 length), Ballymac Ralf (+1.5 lengths), Hackney Corner (+2.5 lengths), Lennies Eddie (+3 lengths).

Fastest final sectional: 13-8 Hackney Corner, 7-4 Ballymac Deniro, 3-1 Ballymac Ralf, 6-1 Ballymac Duffle, 14-1 Lennies Eddie.

Track record to be broken: 6-1 yes

Ballymac Special (all to finish in first three): 5-1 yes.

Linda Mullins funeral

THE funeral of Linda Mullins, who died last week, will take place at 2.15pm on July 2 at Seven Hills Crematorium, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP10 0FG.

A celebration of the life of the legendary five-time champion trainer will follow at The Harbour Room, Suffolk Yachts Harbour, Levington, IP10 0LN from 3.15.

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