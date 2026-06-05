Star hoping to see Corner turned over in the big one

THE DERBY sponsors are hoping for anything other than a victory for Hackney Corner in tonight’s feature race.

Pat Buckley’s hope is a six-figure loser for Star Sports, and managing director Flynn Goward said: “Hackney Corner is the one we’re really hoping to get beat. He’s by some way our worst result on the book and would hit us for six figures were he to triumph.

“He might be the oldest dog in the field, but Pat Buckley looks to have him peaking at the right time following a fine semi-final success, where he got the better of Ballymac Ralf by four lengths.

“Ballymac Deniro has clocked the fastest times of the finalists and is a worthy favourite, but a win for Liam Dowling’s dog would be a good result on the book for us. His kennelmate Ballymac Duffle would also be a fair result. Lennies Eddie is a small loser on the book and may need to raise his game if he’s to win.”

The firm is offering a boosted Epsom-Towcester Derby Double. Goward added: “With the horses at Epsom and dogs at Towcester, we’re offering a boosted 10-1 double on Epsom favourite Benvenuto Cellini and Ballymac Deniro both to triumph and make it a clean sweep for the Irish.”

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