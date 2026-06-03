Finalist In Focus: Ballymac Duffle

Trainer Liam Dowling

Owner Liam Dowling

Breeder Liam Dowling

Race record 12 runs, six wins, two seconds

Towcester record Five races, three wins

Profile Chased home kennelmates and fellow finalists Ballymac Ralf and Ballymac Deniro at Tralee when starting off his racing career during the Juvenile Classic in February and March this year.

Reached the semi-finals of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick and shaped with promise, showing all-round speed, before travelling over and trialling once at Towcester before the Derby started.

Set the Northamptonshire sand alight in the opening rounds and surged to the head of the outright market with two brilliant victories, breaking the 500m track record twice.

Although not a victory or his quickest effort, he then produced one of the performances of the competition in his third-round heat when coming from last to first to nail 2025 semi-finalist Slick Sentinel on the line.

Has a brilliant engine and has shown a tremendous attitude throughout this Derby, including two game and battling efforts to overcome crowding and qualify.

Trainer says “I wanted to see him inside his brother and that’s happened so I’d say he’s well drawn. He’s a laid-back dog and that can be a massive help on Derby final night.

“He’s picked up some valuable experience at Tralee and Limerick and the way he has been powering home at Towcester suggests if he gets a run he’ll be involved.”

Price 3-1

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