Continuing a Derby love affair that began with mighty Moral

THE first greyhound Derby I attended was to watch Moral Standards. I went with my dad. I felt overwhelmed by the sight of the main ring and big bets I’d heard about, so we opted for the silver ring, where I remember us backing plenty of winners, blagging a few prices, and even witnessing a punch-up!

I would like to dedicate this year’s final night to my father, Lindsay. For the first time, he will not be with us because he is fighting sepsis at Haywards Heath hospital.

They seem to have it under control. Whether they have him under control is another question though. When visiting him, he was singlehandedly dragging the NHS down, making endless requests, as if he was on some kind of all inclusive cruise.

This year has been a Derby that has shone in every way. John Kennedy jnr striking the front at 26 years of age; the Hennessys staying the trip all the way to the final and master of ceremonies, Liam Dowling, showing us best how you train competition dogs.

The track itself has been fair and safe. Mike Davis, Richard Thomas, and James Chalkley deserve all the credit for the gleaming stadium. The retired dogs have constantly been pushed by Livi Noble, while Ryan ‘Barking Mad Betting’ Conneely – a unique and raw talent – has an infectious enthusiasm to bring new people on his journey.

Despite a weak ante-post market, the pitch has seen unprecedented action during the rounds. Kaan Hughes and Martin ‘Lofty’ Chapman have worked well and represented the firm so professionally.

I am so grateful to my friend and constant ally, Kim Sanzone. Kim puts her all into Star Pelaw and lives for the Derby. We have all worked together and achieved together – and with a distinct lack of moaning this year. This is the way we must go on.

Long live greyhound racing.

Ben Keith

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