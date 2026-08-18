Dempsey has Select in sights with rocket Ralf

BALLYMAC RALF looked to have booked his spot in the Select Stakes with a sensational trial over Nottingham’s 500m trip before racing.

The Garry Dempsey-trained dog pinged out from trap three, went for the rails and hardly budged from them as he glided to a fast 29.12sec on going rated as +20.

An English Derby finalist this year with Liam Dowling, it was a first look at the track for Ballymac Ralf and he impressed Paul Young, who was on hand to trial Monmore Puppy Derby winner Underground Gold, another with Select ambitions.

“It was awesome, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the Romford handler. “It looked like he’d been round there all his life, and they just don’t do that first time at Nottingham. It’s usually a track where you need a good few looks at it.

“Garry brought him over and he’s going to run in the Select as an international entry. He went straight back home afterwards.”

Dempsey confirmed yesterday that the plan is for Ballymac Ralf to stay in England with Young after the Select Stakes. “He came to me when he was bought out of Liam’s kennel and ran in the [Dundalk] International,” he said. “He ran so well in that the owners decided to have a crack at the Derby.

“He should have gone over after that, but with the heatwaves there weren’t many transporters going to Britain. It’d be great if I can win the Select with him before he goes to Paul. Hopefully he gets in. And if he runs well in the Select it might lead to me getting some more good dogs. That’s the way it works.”

Underground Gold clocked 29.62sec, with Young reporting his dog fine yesterday. “He tired a bit, but obviously we’ll crack on and aim to be right on the night,” he said. “Obviously I’ll put my fella forward for the Select.”

Pat Guilfoyle trialled Magical Major, another possible for the Select, with the dog posting 29.84sec.

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