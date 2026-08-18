It’s Swithin’s night in Puppy Classic openers

NICKY SWITHIN was a runaway winner of heat five as the Arc Puppy Classic got under way at Nottingham on Monday.

The unexposed pup might have been considered Sean Parker’s second string behind dual Category One finalist Annadown Shadow, but he set the standard on a night that saw some smart performances over the track’s 500m trip.

Breaking well from trap one, Nicky Swithin did drift middle on the run-up but ran a good bend and then pulled away down the back straight, keeping up a strong gallop to cross the line almost eight lengths clear of staying-on Magical Hawk in 29.32sec (going +40 all heats).

Annadown Shadow was badly hampered at the start as he was sandwiched between litter-brother Annadown Warrior and Underground Matt in the opening heat, with 40-1 outsider True Trend missing trouble to scoot clear for Kevin Boon.

Warrior had nothing left to give off the last, but Shadow kept on well to cut the winning margin to just over a length, with True Trend clocking 29.75sec.

“Nicky’s not been in the kennel that long,” said a satisfied Parker yesterday, “but I’d given him his qualifying trials around Donny and he looked good. Second time of asking he did 29.38sec and anything under 29.50sec is really operating there, especially for pups.

“He has a nice line of form round Waterford so did have the potential but he’s been under the radar a little bit. I just thought, ‘I’ll take a chance on him round Nottingham’ as he’s a big, galloping type of dog, and it’s seemingly suiting him.”

Parker did give his youngster trials beforehand. “In my opinion Nottingham can be a really tricky track, especially for pups,” he said, “and it’s not a million miles away from me so it was easy to give them plenty of experience.”

As for Annadown Shadow, he added: “He’s now a little battle-hardened. He had a good run in the Juvenile Classic but fluffed his lines in the final.

“That’s the only issue with him, that he’s inconsistent at the start, but in hindsight he’s probably done himself a favour by not breaking on Monday as there could have been a big old clattering at some point leading up to the corner.”

The trainer feels Annadown Shadow could be a stayer but that is for the future: “He’s definitely got the ability but is still very babyish in the kennel.

“I genuinely think he’ll be a staying type next year but for now I’d probably keep him to the stiff four-bend type of competitions. When he breaks like I know he can he’s a serious dog.”

There was another surprise winner in heat two as Sam Lapidge’s Cockneys Crafty landed a 14-1 success.

Well-backed Newinn Jolly looked set to lead round after a decent break, but Bellmore Whiskey cut in front of him after showing smart pace up.

He forced the favourite to check while riding the bump to nip clear, but was all out off the fourth bend and Cockneys Crafty, who dodged the early crowding in last place, cut him down coming home, going on to score by three-quarters of a length in 30.10sec.

Keplar Venom qualified in third, with well fancied Gav Nificent going out in fourth with Newinn Jolly in fifth.

The tide turned for punters in heat three when Daleroad Magic, a well-backed 5-4 favourite, showed why Pat Guilfoyle had targeted the competition with him.

The Irish raider swung wide on the turn as Jackierua cut loose, but showed tremendous back-straight pace to challenge and the third before kicking clear for a three-and-a-half-length success in 29.54sec.

Scooby Mustang (4-5f) was never in danger of defeat in heat four after he trapped well and paced up before driving the bend. Carol Weatherall’s dog powered home six and a half lengths clear of Guilfoyle’s Magical Marty in 29.37sec.

The final heat saw a strong-running success for Lady Gambet (4-7f), with Craig Morris’s bitch hugging the fence to take charge as Puntos Option swung off as they turned.

She crossed the line almost four lengths clear of Puntos Option in 29.64sec, with Guilfoyle qualifying Magical Faye, hampered at the second by Puntos Option, in third.

The final of the Arc 480m Trophy that preceded the puppy action was also a shocker for punters as Blackstone Ten sprang a 28-1 win for Craig Marston.

The winner got loose early as Not So Steady tried to pace up after a modest start, and when the leader shut the door on his at the third it was game over for the 6-4 favourite, with Blackstone Ten coming home two lengths clear of Droopys Poker in 28.63sec.

Gallant Start continued his impressive sprint form for Phil Short with a 17.59sec success over 305m and looks as though he will be a match for anything over two bends, while a bullet break for Bogger Bale saw Simon Deakin’s dog gone beyond recall in the other sprint as he posted 17.70sec.

Poly Styrene completed a double for Weatherall when accounting for just two rivals in a 500m one-off, leading home No Better Feelin by almost four lengths in 29.37sec, with Zenith Tanju well beaten in third.

There was a final blow for favourite backers as 3-10 Arthur Minute trailed home last in the finale behind Kelly Windebank’s all-the-way winner Hasselbomb, who clocked 29.94sec.

Draw for Monday’s Arc Puppy Classic - first semi-final: 1 Magical Hawk, 2 Annadown Shadow, 3 Jackierua, 4 Puntos Opinion, 5 Magical Marty (m), 6 True Trend (m).

Second: 1 Poppy Queen, 2 Bellmore Whiskey, 3 Scooby Mustang, 4 Daleroad Magic (m), 5 Farneys Tilly (m), 6 Drive On Flint (w).

Third: 1 Annadown Warrior, 2 Nicky Swithin, 3 Lady Gambet, 4 Cockneys Crafty (m), 5 Magical Faye (m), 6 Keplar Venom (m).

Stayers and St Leger the targets for Rated

DROOPYS RATED, last seen in competitive action when blitzing the opposition over 925m at Dunstall Park’s centenary gala meeting last month, is bound for the Arc Select Stayers over 730m that supports the Select Stakes at Nottingham on Monday week.

Paul Young’s star, who already has the Dorando Marathon and TV Trophy titles over Towcester’s 942m on his CV, returned to the track for a 500m trial at Hove on Sunday and delighted the trainer with a rapid 29.11sec effort for the four-bend trip.

“He’s dropping in trip for the Select but that Hove run shows he’s got some pace,” said Young. “He got knocked over twice early in his career and I think he’s learned from those races. He’s now got all-round speed.”

The fact his stayer has found speed to go with his stamina is a bonus for Young, who added: “You’re always struggling for marathons, they can’t fill, so you have to step down.

“He’ll be going for the St Leger of course, all going well. He ran the track well enough on that big night.”

Young is flying high in the Trainer of the Year standings and is not letting up, with the Birmingham Cup also on the agenda at Dunstall Park.

“I’ve got a load trialling, plenty of nice dogs and plenty of dogs waiting to come back,” he said, “but the trouble is with the ground being so hard it’s not easy to get them back.

“We want rain big time. You can water the gallops all you want, but it’s not the same as rain. Hopefully we’re going to get some come the weekend.”

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