Assurances given as Derby pay deadline is missed

THE £125,000 prize due to connections of Lennies Eddie for winning the English Derby has not been settled yet despite being past the due date for payment.

Lennies Eddie landed the Classic for Paul Hennessy and owner Lee Craze on June 6, and Towcester managing director Richard Thomas yesterday confirmed the prize-money for the winner had not been paid but that all monies due to the other finalists had been.

“As far as I’m aware, all the prize-money bar the winner has been paid, and the remainder is promised at the end of August,” he said. “It will be paid on the same timings as last year; there have been discussions between Mike [Davis, promoter] and the winning owner. Mike deals with all of those things and I don’t know the reasoning.”

GBGB CEO Mark Bird said: “It is unacceptable that the winner’s prize-money has not been paid.

“This is in clear breach of Rule 93 of the GBGB Rules of Racing which requires prize-money to be paid within 28 days of the race.

“We have been assured by Towcester that the money will be paid by the end of the month and we have conveyed this back to the trainer. This will be followed up by our regulatory team.”

Reflecting on the situation, Hennessy said yesterday: “We know the money will be settled and it’s not a big deal - it certainly won’t spoil what was a fantastic Derby for us all.

“Perhaps it would have been better to have been kept in the loop a bit earlier, but we’ve been told it will be sorted by the end of the month and that’s fine.

“Win or lose, we always enjoy coming over for the English Derby and we’re looking forward to returning to Towcester again next year.”

One dog Hennessy hopes to bring back in 2027 is defending champion Lennies Eddie, who is currently sidelined after coming off sore following his Irish Derby second-round heat on Saturday.

“We’ve had to pull Lennies Eddie out this weekend,” Hennessy said. “It’s nothing major, but he came off sore and had some muscle spasms in his back.

“To look at him you’d think there’s not a bother on him, but we had him checked over by the vet on Monday and the advice was to leave him off.

“He’s a young dog, only two and a half, and there’s plenty of time with him. We still have Lennies Dynamic and Priceless Romeo in the third round and hopefully they’ll go well again this week.”

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