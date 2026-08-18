Pin Point can prove too sharp for the opposition

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PIN POINT nearly gave backers a 12-1 payday on his return from a long spell on the sidelines and can go one better in a Romford A3 at 8.19 tonight, live on PGR, writes Paul Brown.

Dave Mullins’ dog looked to have stolen a march but understandably tired to be beaten a head. If he avoids the ‘bounce’ factor that can hit those coming back from a layoff, he can get loose again from a good draw on the rails and hold on.

Didier Dogba could not have gone any closer without winning last week and is another from trap one fancied to step up on a narrow defeat when he goes for Paul Young in an A8 at 8.36, but Young’s Snoopys Gold can prove too good for another superbly named hound, Zinedine Zedog, in an A1 at 9.28.

At Dunstall Park, Dave Welding’s Moyar Princess is the main pick to prove too strong for A2 rivals over 480m at 8.59.

Best bets

Pin Point

T1 Romford 8.19

1pt win

Didier Dogba

T1 Romford 8.36

1pt win

Moyar Princess

T2 Dunstall Park 8.59

1pt win

Snoopys Gold

T5 Romford 9.28

1pt win

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