Parker rates Young star as a threat to Leger-bound Flare

DROOPYS FLARE is on course for a crack at the Premier Greyhound Racing St Leger at Dunstall Park, with trainer Sean Parker reporting his star in good shape following her Regency success at Hove at the start of this month.

“She’s grand. She’s just had a fortnight to herself and I’m just doing a little bit more with her now at home,” he said.

“She’s getting plenty of work, swimming and walking and everything else, and she’ll be headed to Dunstall for a trial a week on Saturday and then going into the Leger fresh as a daisy.”

Parker’s brilliant bitch was landing her first Category One title having memorably gone head to head previously with the brilliant and now retired Mongys Wild in major finals such as the St Leger and Golden Jacket, and Parker now sees Droopys Rated as the main obstacle to further success.

“I’ll be interested to see where they run him next,” he said of Paul Young’s marathon star. “No disrespect to the other stayers around at the moment, but he’s the one I’d be looking at as her big threat.

“I often joke with people when they say they would have liked to see Droopys Flare clash a few more times against Mongys Wild, telling them that I wouldn’t because he beat us twice in Cat One finals!”

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