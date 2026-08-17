Locke looking for first gold of 2026 with Headford duo

WITHOUT doubt 2026 has already proved an eventful year for trainer Maxine Locke, who currently sits proudly on top of the GBGB Trainer of the Year standings.

Success on the track with her talented team of dogs has continued apace despite Locke overseeing a switch of her kennel operation from Romford to Central Park, while also dealing with personal health issues that have necessitated her at times taking a back seat at her busy base.

The decision of Gavin O’Mahoney, a key member of her team and part of the successful JR Racing Syndicate, to change direction to pursue his breeding ambitions alongside Phil Milner presented another recent challenge for Locke, 44, but with two shots at big-race glory this weekend in Monmore’s Ladbrokes Gold Cup final it remains full steam ahead.

Both defending champion Headford Dane and talented kennelmate Headford Cian have booked their spots in the £10,000, 480m clash and Locke, who tops the standings despite not winning a major final this term, said on Monday: “It’s been a challenging year personally, but the dogs are doing their bit to keep our spirits up.

“I’m lucky to have a great team, and my two kennel girls, Jo and Megan, are incredible and have kept the show on the road.

“I thought we’d only be on top of the table for a week but after last weekend we’re still there, and now we’ve got the two dogs in the final at Monmore so there’s a chance to push on.

“We’ve won some Cat Two finals this year, but it would be nice to get another big one.

“We got Cian unraced so he’s learning on the job – his sister Headford Fiona is in the sprint final on Saturday and we’ve also got Headford Lily and Wayne from the same litter.

“Cian is such a big dog and while he doesn’t trap he has fantastic early. He’s out in six as one of four middle seeds, so ideally wants Nathan Hunt’s bitch in three [Scooby Diamond] to trap and perhaps hold the others up.

“Dane is just a superstar. I wanted to run him in the Derby but his tendon issues ruled it out and then I felt guilty bringing him back at that big meeting at Dunstall Park as it was like a Category One final!

“But he ran well enough and is now in this final again and looking to defend his crown. If he traps from one then he’ll have a big chance of doing it. He loves Monmore.”

Meanwhile, Annadown Warrior, in action in Monday’s Puppy Classic at Nottingham, is another dog Locke hopes can shine on the big stage as she added: “Hopefully he takes to Nottingham, but I do think the long straights at Central Park will bring the best out of him and the Kent Derby is a likely target.

“Jack Russell and all the lads involved in the JR Racing Syndicate here are still looking to source good dogs, so hopefully we can enjoy a successful second half of the year too.”

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