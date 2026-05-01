Daithi does it again at Monmore

ARMAGH DAITHI continued his red-hot run of form with a flying 27.97sec victory (normal going) in Thursday’s Ladbrokes.com 480 final at Monmore.

In one of two £500 deciders on the all-open card, the Mark Wallis-trained ace comfortably justified odds of 1-3 to make all, stretching his winning run to four on the bounce over the 480m course at the Wolverhampton circuit.

The other final was the Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Trophy decider over the sharp 210m course which saw Kim Billingham-Hine’s classy Newinn Bachelor sent off odds-on following an impressive victory in the heats over 264m.

However, a missed break put paid to his chances and instead it was second favourite and kennelmate Catchem Boyo who took the prize, passing Pat Curtin’s Droopys Version off the second turn to win by half a length in 12.52sec.

Both Billingham-Hine and Curtin had already got on the scoresheet with respective wins for Mon Amis (15.46sec) and Longacres Danny (15.38sec) in heats of the 264m maiden.

Wallis also struck twice with Newinn Cloud in the first heat of the Ladbrokes.com 630 in 38.05sec, the second qualifier going to Kevin Hutton’s Venetian Will in 38.26sec.

That victory saw Hutton complete a four-timer, after earlier 480m wins for Venetian Jojo (28.50sec, puppy), Signet Nayla (28.50sec) and Ollie The Ox (28.69sec) – the latter two taking heats of the Ladbrokes.com 480.

Local man Brian Thompson was another to double up as he bookended the action with Westway Ruby (28.33sec) in the puppy opener and Paradise Sky (15.18sec) in the 264m finale, which followed a win for Chris Fereday’s Wanfourtoknee (15.46sec) over the same trip.

Draw for Thursday’s finals - Ladbrokes.com 264 Maiden: 1 Mon Amis, 2 Darley Panther, 3 Vixons Ricchezze, 4 Kilara Doechii, 5 Catchem Fore, 6 Longacres Danny (m).

Ladbrokes.com 480: 1 Ollie The Ox, 2 Tommys Target, 3 Cascabel, 4 Face The Storm, 5 Inca Lewie (m), 6 Signet Nayla (m).

Ladbrokes.com 630: 1 Snazzy Honey, 2 Venetian Will, 3 Swift Youngster (m), 4 Newinn Cloud (m), 5 Fire Height Lila (w), 6 Onceina Lifetime (w).

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