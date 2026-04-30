GBGB signals welfare benefit of its new genomic research

THE GBGB says new research it commissioned will continue to push forward “robust scientific evidence” to help the sport in the face of persistent anti-greyhound racing campaigns.

A major genomics study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, presents the most comprehensive population analysis to date of racing greyhounds in Great Britain, work the GBGB says provides crucial evidence to help safeguard long-term health and welfare while supporting sustainable performance.

Independent GBGB director Madeleine Campbell, professor of veterinary ethics at the university of Nottingham and co-author of the paper, said: “This novel study provides a scientific evidence-base for welfare-oriented breeding decisions and is an important step in optimising the welfare of racing greyhounds across their lifetimes”.

GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “As the regulator of licensed racing, upholding the very highest standards of animal welfare is a priority for us, which is why it was so important for us to commission this research.

“All of our welfare policies and practices are based on robust scientific evidence and the findings from this research will be used to inform our guidance for breeders as well as our rules of racing so that we can continue to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all our greyhounds.”

The research, led by scientists at the Irish genomics research company Zinto, is entitled “Genomic Diversity and Selection in the Racing Greyhound of Great Britain” and examined genetic diversity, inbreeding, and selection signals in racing greyhounds using high-density genomic data.

It shows that greyhounds exhibit substantially higher levels of inbreeding than most other dog breeds, driven by selection for racing performance.

The authors noted that the knowledge the study provides about genes associated with key traits in greyhounds can be used proactively to maintain a healthy genetic balance, strengthen long-term population resilience, and reduce the risk of inherited health issues.

Emmeline Hill, professor in equine genomics at University College Dublin, CSO of Zinto and lead scientist of the research paper, said: “These insights give us the clearest picture yet of the racing greyhound population in Great Britain.

“High inbreeding is a concern because it can increase the risk of negative health impacts.

“The key welfare opportunity is to now use modern genomic tools to manage diversity judiciously, preserving what makes greyhounds remarkable while reducing the likelihood of inadvertently concentrating harmful variation.”

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