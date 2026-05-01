Heiress going into Derby on upward curve says Wallis

PROPER HEIRESS, the 2025 Greyhound of the Year, will bid to join an elite band of greyhounds to hold that coveted title and go on to land the Derby crown when he launches his Classic campaign at Towcester on Saturday night.

The mighty Westmead Hawk was the last to achieve the feat in 2006, following in the footsteps of another dual Derby hero in Patricias Hope, who won the crown when reigning top dog in 1973.

Proper Heiress’ trainer Mark Wallis said: “After his exploits last year, winning six major competitions, he deserves to be mentioned alongside those sort of greyhounds, but there can only be one Derby champion and it’s the hardest competition of all to win.

“As I’ve said before, we’ve deliberately campaigned him lightly this time round to give him what we feel is the best possible chance in the Derby, but of course you then take a risk as you go into the early rounds at possibly 70 to 80 per cent capacity.

“We’d hope his speed will see him safely qualify and the plan is we add a further five per cent each round to help him peak when it matters most.

“His record in competitions is right up there with the best there’s been and he looks fantastic. We know this is probably his last year at this level and I guess if he doesn’t win a Derby he’d be one of the fastest ever not to, like Barnfield On Air perhaps.”

Speaking as an expert guest at Tuesday’s Derby preview night, Wallis also revealed that had the TV Trophy not been added to Towcester’s open-race schedule, he would have had no hesitation in pitching the kennel’s staying superstar Mongys Wild – who runs tomorrow over the track’s 712m – in the Derby.

He said: “He’s a freak, like Scurlogue Champ and Ballyregan Bob rolled into one, and has the most incredible racing brain. I’d have been surprised if he didn’t make the semis, but we know it’s extreme distances where he thrives.

“Defending his TV Trophy crown is the priority, although it would have been fascinating to see him in there.”

Also on Saturday's card is the MWD Partnership’s leading lady Strike It Skye, who lines up following an ultimately disappointing Brighton Belle campaign at Hove.

Wallis added: “I’ve been over her countless times and there’s nothing amiss and she looks magnificent. Those last two runs at Hove were below our expectations for such a fast bitch but hopefully the return to Towcester will bring the best out of her again.

“She’s fast enough – her 28.30sec trial over 500m tells you that – and she’s a dangerous bitch to write off.”

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