Corner can have all the angles covered tonight

HACKNEY CORNER is one of the big guns on show tonight at Towcester in the second batch of first-round qualifiers for this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby and can make a winning start to his campaign at 7.58, live on PGR.

One of Pat Buckley’s star-studded team, the Irish raider moved well in a 28.53sec trial over the 500m trip last month and is taken to make all.

Last seen demolishing rivals by nine lengths at Shelbourne Park in November, his shrewd handler has laid him out for this competition and a fine front-running display is expected.

The first of the 14 eliminators is at 6.20 and another Irish tracker, Slippery Brian, can get the ball rolling for favourite backers.

Graham Holland’s October 2023 whelp is chasing a hat-trick over course and distance after smart trial stakes successes and can take charge at the opening corner.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Setanta has long contested outright favouritism for the £125,000 title and can kick off his Classic campaign with an all-the-way victory in heat 16 at 6.38.

The lack of a look around Towcester before the event is a negative, but his pace and class should enable him to race into a lead in a heat lacking obvious early speed.

Holland’s reigning Irish Derby champion Cheap Sandwiches will line up as an odds-on jolly for heat 17 at 6.58 and cannot be opposed.

He is another who may lack fitness and match sharpness but oozes class and ran the track beautifully 12 months ago.

Top-class bitches are thin on the ground in this year’s Classic, but Debbie Calvert’s Soapy Suds has shaped with promise in her trials and gets the nod in heat 18 at 7.18.

She has the engine and potential to go deep in the competition, and in a competitive qualifier is taken to assert late on.

Holland’s Garfiney Warrior is another strong runner whose stamina is expected to come into play late for heat 19 at 7.38.

He was an eyecatcher in defeat over course and distance a couple of weeks ago and can open his account with a strong late challenge.

Nathan Hunt’s well-regarded Goldcash Warrior showed nice speed in his trial, where he clocked a 3.83sec sectional, and has the early firepower to cut loose in heat 21 at 8.18.

Maxine Locke’s Turnthemagicon also boasts tremendous speed and is a threat out wide, but will be surrendering the inside racing line at the bend.

Holland’s Low Profile is an exciting and lightly raced two-year-old who shaped well in his eight-length trial stakes victory.

He tackles Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro in one of the clashes of the night in heat 22 at 8.38, but it is another contest which looks as though it will favour the greyhound with the inside racing line.

Reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress is a leading contender for outright honours and can begin his Derby quest with success in heat 23 at 8.58.

The Mark Wallis-trained superstar, who already has six Category Ones and a Juvenile to his name, can fly out and lay down an early marker.

Underground Gold is another of the UK’s leading lights in this Derby and Paul Young’s Ladbrokes Puppy Derby champion can shine in heat 24 at 9.18.

His trial times so far in Northamptonshire have been moderate, but his class is undeniable; he can gain first run on multiple big-race winner Romeo Tomcat.

Most opening round heats will be won off the front, but heat 25 can go the way of Kevin Hutton’s well-regarded Rebel Alaska at 9.38. It is a competitive affair, but his fine all-round speed can win the day.

Stamina can also come into play for heat 26, where the Patrick Janssens-trained Romeo Empire can benefit from a vacant box on his inside.

The British-bred stayer, who has traded blows with the very best over six bends, can race handily on the inside before making his move from halfway.

One of the most interesting races of the night will be heat 27 at 10.14, which will see the talented Droopys Script, switching from a wide seed to trap one as a railer.

Maxine Locke’s Puppy Derby runner-up will be rushing into the first bend and is taken to barge his way to the front, although there will be no margin for error for him at the start.

Kennelmate The Other Chief can make all in the finale at 10.30 with a slick exit. He is better than recent results suggest and a switch from the inside box to trap three is expected to prompt a flashy start.

Derby nap

Hackney Corner

7.58 Towcester

Star Sports betting

Heat 15: 1 Loxleys Forest 25-1, 2 Ballymac Kobe 9-2, 3 Ello Ello 2-1, 4 Teejay Chelms 6-1, 5 Slippery Brian 6-4, 6 Uncle Keith 8-1.

Heat 16: 1 Cmon The Brom 33-1, 2 Brunch Pal 5-1, 3 Ballymac Setanta 4-11, 4 Heres Ringo 33-1, 5 Bubbly Hogan 11-2, 6 Behemoth 9-1.

Heat 17: 1 Romeo Arran 20-1, 2 Droopys Berries 4-1, 3 Westfield Forno 66-1, 4 Toddys Tank 14-1, 5 Lennies Desire 7-2, 6 Cheap Sandwiches 1-2.

Heat 18: 1 Soapy Suds 5-2, 2 Gaytime Clyde 5-2, 3 Zenith Jimbombom 15-8, 4 Jimmyjimmyjimmy 7-2, 5 Holding Aero 25-1, 6 vacant.

Heat 19: 1 Kellies Emerald 10-1, 2 Garfiney Warrior 11-10, 3 Droopys Sort 5-1, 4 Betgoodwin Ben 14-1, 5 vacant, 6 Droopys Deploy 7-4.

Heat 20: 1 Quills Quids 25-1, 2 Strike It Skye 5-4, 3 Droopys Trade 6-1, 4 Hackney Corner 11-10, 5 vacant, 6 Advantage Rule 16-1.

Heat 21: 1 Mulveys Champ 18-1, 2 Gaytime Joachim 13-8, 3 Goldcash Warrior 10-11, 4 Cartoonist 12-1, 5 vacant, 6 Turnthemagicon 6-1.

Heat 22: 1 Optic Pharaoh 25-1, 2 Low Profile 11-10, 3 Chelms Charmer 33-1, 4 Ballymac Deniro 4-5, 5 Grantstown Cross 50-1, 6 Alright Twinkle 10-1.

Heat 23: 1 Salacres Lincoln 20-1, 2 Proper Heiress 4-7, 3 Romeo Ability 5-1, 4 Down to the Wire 16-1, 5 Ballymac Axel 12-1, 6 Lennies Dynamic 7-2.

Heat 24: 1 Salacres Amara 33-1, 2 Ernie Webb Mate 25-1, 3 Underground Gold 11-10, 4 Naochra 7-1, 5 Romeo Tomcat 11-10, 6 Bluey Bullet 14-1.

Heat 25: 1 Yorkie Ollie 5-4, 2 Burrows Charm 11-4, 3 Carrigoon Milo 14-1, 4 Rebel Alaska 2-1, 5 Crossfield Dean 12-1, 6 Westfield Vicky 50-1.

Heat 26: 1 vacant, 2 Romeo Empire 5-4, 3 Hardy Bucko 25-1, 4 Toddys Storm 7-1, 5 Radical Story 9-2, 6 Lennies Tank 6-4.

Heat 27: 1 Droopys Script 15-8, 2 Dereks Legend 15-8, 3 Droopys Maximus 33-1, 4 Ballymac Dave 6-1, 5 Burrows Zeus 5-1, 6 Deadly Disco 5-1.

Heat 28: 1 Farmway Shady 33-1, 2 Carrick Fergie 4-1, 3 The Other Chief 15-8, 4 Ballintemple Gen 33-1, 5 Newinn Deejay 5-2, 6 Ballymac Iroko 9-4.



Derby best bets

Hackney Corner

T4 Towcester 7.58

1pt win

Low Profile

T2 Towcester 8.38

1pt win

Proper Heiress

T2 Towcester 8.58

1pt win

Romeo Empire

T2 Towcester 9.54

1pt win

Cinderella to have a ball again

CINDERELLA TELL returned to winning ways in good style at Central Park last week for his Arc Standard Trophy heat and can follow up with another dominant display off the front in tonight’s final at 7.50, live on PGR, writes Dave Clark.

The 491m decider is at the mercy of Paul Donovan’s Kent Plate finalist, with another slick exit likely to seal the deal in a race full of front-runners.

Maxine Locke is in the process of switching her team to Central Park from Romford and can be among the winners, starting with well-drawn debutant Bonville Paddy, the sole railer in a maiden over 277m at 5.50.

Luke Morrison’s in-form Coppice Dakota is a strong pick to make all over 491m in the first of the bitches’ races before unbeaten Thurlesbeg Pablo bids to extend his record to six over two bends at 7.10. He can confirm recent form with main danger Tracton Starbar.

Nottingham raider Bit View Bella is worth taking a chance on at 7.30, with Frank Macklin’s bitch arriving in great form and set to cut loose.

Three heats of the Arc Maiden Trophy can go the way of King Deano (8.10) for George Andreas, Julie Luckhurst’s Mydras Supreme (8.30) and Barry O’Sullivan’s Harlequin Lizzie (8.50).

Locke’s The Other Winx is head and shoulders above the opposition over 664m at 9.10, while smart newcomer Maireads Diamond can round off a decent night for favourite backers in the 9.30 finale for Dave Lee.

Yarmouth has a four opens, starting with a staying contest over 659m at 7.41. John Mullins’ Aayamza Legend will appreciate the step up in trip from 575m at Romford and can make all.

The other strong fancy is smart A1 winner Montana Tiger to make all for local handler Craig Morris in maiden company at 8.37.

There are plenty of opens at Doncaster, featuring two finals. The first is the 450m maiden at 7.58 in which Susan Watson’s prolific Vinegarhill Kurn gets the vote.

The banker on the card is Michelle Brown’s classy Roanna Mamba in the 275m sprint final at 8.34.

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