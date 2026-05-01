Grouchos poised to join the big-race club

GROUCHOS GREGOR, a revelation since stepping up to 600 yards at Shelbourne Park, can continue his winning ways for trainer Pat Buckley in tonight’s €15,000 Shelbourne Open 600 final, live on SIS at 9.06.

A member of a talented Liam Dowling-bred litter which includes Dowling-trained Derby hopefuls, the Ballymacs Duffle, Malinas and Ralf along with John Mullins’ rising UK star Aayamza Shazza, Grouchos Gregor has won all three starts over the trip and can extend that to four by going off the front from trap one.

He meets his first-round victim Lemon Orla again in a decider that has been reduced to five runners following the withdrawal of Francis Murray’s in-season Blue Belle from trap two, and Tom O’Neill’s Easter Cup queen served notice she will be up for the rematch with a quickest 32.30sec semi-final win.

Having proved herself on the big stage with that April success, Lemon Orla is not easily discounted, but the advantage of the rails slot can tip the scales in the favour of Buckley’s dog.

It looks a competitive showdown and Owen McKenna’s 2024 Juvenile Derby hero and Irish Derby third Callaway Knegare is also feared following some strong-running displays.

Murray’s progressive Clan Sapphire gets the nod in the other final on the card when she lines up in the Shelbourne Spring Opens 525 decider at 8.48.

Her haul of five wins from eight starts includes a fastest 28.21sec heat victory last weekend and, while she moves to trap four having won from the inside last time, another swift exit can pave the way to victory for the progressive bitch.

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