Bombshell fires in Green hat-trick

BOMBSHELL BULLET bounced back from a near-miss in Hove’s Brighton Belle consolation to set the standard in Thursday’s heats of the Coral 500 Trophy at the Sussex track.

Belinda Green’s speedy local flew late to be beaten a short-head in that 515m contest, but was soon in charge this time round over the 500m course to add a seventh win to her impressive 2026 haul, leading home Paul Young’s Rapido Rosin by almost four lengths in 29.15sec (+10).

Young will be double-handed in next week’s final after his resurgent Bowmers Wildcat struck for the second week in a row at Hove following a lengthy layoff, swooping late and fast to take the first heat in 29.44sec (+10).

Green sent out three winners, including Beachy Bullet (29.54sec, +20) in heats of the Coral 500 Maidens Trophy, with Carl Gardiner’s Jackpot Blue (29.29sec) and Derek Knight’s Candolim Typhoon (29.15sec) taking the others.

Knight’s dog, who was racing at Dundalk earlier in the year, impressed on his first start for new connections as he came from behind to pick up Maxine Locke’s Annadown Wendy and win pulling away by over four lengths.

Locke later got on the scoresheet courtesy of Beaming Isla, who was soon in charge to win over 285m in 16.23sec (+10), while Seamus Cahill’s Powerhouse Duke lived up to his name over 695m as the local stayer stormed home in 41.69sec (+30).

Quickest run of the night over the 500m trip came from Young’s Vahbelle in a one-off puppy open as the 5-4 favourite took her record to two wins from three starts at Hove with a bold 28.94sec (+20) effort.

Draws for Thursday’s finals - Coral 500 Maidens Trophy: 1 Jackpot Blue, 2 Blackstone Harry, 3 Candolim Typhoon, 4 Beachy Bullet, 5 Bubbly Sheeran, 6 Annadown Wendy (m).

Coral 500 Standard Trophy: 1 One slick Jamie, 2 Droopys Invent, 3 Easy Tizzy (m), 4 Bombshell Bullet (m), 5 Rapido Rosin (w), 6 Bowmers Wildcat (w).

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