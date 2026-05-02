What's next for Bow Echo?

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- WATCH: Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson and Sean Collins preview the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and James Hill provide their tips for Sandown's jumps season finale card on Saturday
- WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr
more inVideo
- WATCH: Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson and Sean Collins preview the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and James Hill provide their tips for Sandown's jumps season finale card on Saturday
- WATCH: What keeps the Racing Post number one? Inside 40 years of horseracing expertise
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr