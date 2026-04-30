Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Postcast

WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for sharp betting insights ahead of a Saturday packed with quality.

All eyes will be on an open running of the 2,000 Guineas. Will the Dewhurst form come to the fore?

Broadcaster Sam Hart is joined by Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders, Matt Rennie and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to dissect all the ITV action from Newmarket, plus the big races at Goodwood and Thirsk.

Sign up here. 18+. begambleaware.org. New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply.

Published on inRacing Postcast

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Postcast
more inBetting offers
more inRacing Postcast
more inBetting offers