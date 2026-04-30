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Racing Postcast
WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket
Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for sharp betting insights ahead of a Saturday packed with quality.
All eyes will be on an open running of the 2,000 Guineas. Will the Dewhurst form come to the fore?
Broadcaster Sam Hart is joined by Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders, Matt Rennie and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to dissect all the ITV action from Newmarket, plus the big races at Goodwood and Thirsk.
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more inRacing Postcast
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and James Hill provide their tips for Sandown's jumps season finale card on Saturday
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for the Grand National meeting
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson assess Saturday's racing from Haydock and Musselburgh
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson assess Saturday's racing from Doncaster and Kempton
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