WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for sharp betting insights ahead of a Saturday packed with quality.

All eyes will be on an open running of the 2,000 Guineas. Will the Dewhurst form come to the fore?

Broadcaster Sam Hart is joined by Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders, Matt Rennie and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to dissect all the ITV action from Newmarket, plus the big races at Goodwood and Thirsk.

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