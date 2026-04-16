WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr

Join Sam Hart, Jonny Pearson, Keith Melrose and Ed Nicholson on this week’s Racing Postcast as they preview all the action from ITV Racing this Saturday.

There’s something for everyone this weekend, with both Flat and Jumps racing on the agenda.

Ayr hosts the Scottish Grand National, while Newbury welcomes the return of Flat racing, headlined by the Greenham Stakes, one of the big classic trials for the 2,000 Guineas.

We may not have Constitution Hill at Newbury, but there’s still plenty of top-class action, with exciting three-year-olds set to take centre stage in both the Fred Darling Stakes and the Greenham Stakes.

Keith Melrose also puts forward three horses in the Scottish Grand National that could outrun their odds, can he land a big trifecta? All this and plenty more on the Racing Postcast.



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