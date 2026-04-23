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WATCH: Graeme Rodway and James Hill provide their tips for Sandown's jumps season finale card on Saturday
Join Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, James Hill and Ed Nicholson on this week’s Racing Postcast as they preview all the action on ITV this Saturday.
The jumps season comes to a close at Sandown with a competitive finale card, featuring some fiercely contested handicaps and the return of fan favourite Jonbon.
ITV will also be showing Flat racing from Haydock and Leicester, where Graeme Rodway has a strong fancy to add to his Sandown selections.
After landing a 25-1 winner last week, can the panel keep the momentum going?
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