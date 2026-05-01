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WATCH: Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson and Sean Collins preview the 2026 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Join Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson and Sean Collins as they preview the 2026 Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.

The team brings you everything you need to know ahead of this year’s big race in the States, covering all the leading contenders, the latest news, and the conditions at a very wet Churchill Downs.

Jonny and Sean also share their top picks for the big race, along with selections for the 2026 Kentucky Oaks and other bets to watch across the card.

Everything you need to know is right here.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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