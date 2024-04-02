The Sweet Spot | Texas Open & LIV Miami | Golf Betting Tips
Steve Palmer joins James Mason for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
The tension is almost unbearable. It is just one week until the Masters at Augusta, so there is no better place to warm up for the first Major of the year than listening to this week's edition of our great golf-betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.
Golf guru Steve Palmer is back from his break just in time for the anticipation to reach fever pitch and he joins James Mason to discuss the final tournaments before battle commences for the Green Jacket.
Rory McIlroy covets the Masters more than any other title and will be hoping for the best possible preparation at the Texas Open, so the boys will assess his chances and look at who else can make a big impression in the final pre-Augusta PGA Tour outing at TPC San Antonio.
And then they will turn their attention to those on the LIV Tour who will be battling it out for honours in Florida as they assemble in Miami.
Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm will lead the charge there and both Steve and James will look at who could be the men to beat and who might cause an upset at Trump National Doral.
It is the place for all the best golf betting advice and there really is no better spot to start your week in the search for winners.
Published on 2 April 2024inThe Sweet Spot
Last updated 14:22, 2 April 2024
