The Sweet Spot

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open, Jonsson Workwear Open & LIV Golf Hong Kong | Steve Palmer’s Golf Betting Tips | The Sweet Spot

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

Don't miss the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, as Steve Palmer teams up with Jack Reeve to discuss all the best bets on a busy week featuring four tournaments.

The quadruple-header tees off in South Africa with the Jonsson Workwear Open at Glendower Golf Club, then the PGA Tour stars come out in force at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Florida.

There is more PGA Tour action taking place at the Puerto Rico Open before the latest LIV Golf tournament begins in Hong Kong on Friday morning. 

Steve has all the angles covered and has picked out nine selections to follow across the four events, including a Swedish superstar who could be set for the biggest title of his career at the Arnold Palmer.

The team also discuss the talking points from last week's tournaments – the Cognizant Classic, SDC Championship and LIV Jeddah – and Steve takes aim at a big-priced accumulator for a bumper weekend.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport

Published on 5 March 2024inThe Sweet Spot

Last updated 15:57, 5 March 2024

