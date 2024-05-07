The Sweet Spot | Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic & The Tradition | Golf Betting Tips

It's another bumper week of golf action and the only place to start it is by watching the latest episode of our golf betting podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Our golf betting guru Steve Palmer is on hand with Jack Reeve to go through all the best bets for two PGA Tour events and a seniors Major, The Tradition.

Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off, so can Rory McIlroy take advantage of the Texan's absence to claim his fourth success in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, or will defending champion Wyndham Clark give him plenty to think about?

Steve assesses that market for the best bets and also has plenty of sage advice for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, where South African Erik van Rooyen is set to go off as favourite.

The best senior players do battle at The Tradition and there is also plenty to reflect on from last week, so it is a show not to be missed.

