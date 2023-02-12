WTA Qatar Open & ATP Rotterdam predictions and tennis betting tips: Rublev to get back on a roll in Rotterdam

Where to watch

Live on Amazon Prime Video from Monday

Best bets

Andrey Rublev to win ATP Rotterdam

1pt 9-1 each-way Ladbrokes, Coral

Cori Gauff to win WTA Qatar Open

1pt 9-1 each-way general

Tournament previews

Andrey Rublev has developed a winning habit in Rotterdam and is one to watch in a strong field for the first ATP Tour 500 event of the year.

The 2021 Rotterdam champion is one of five members of the world’s top ten serving it up in the Netherlands and has swerved the likes of Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner in the draw.

Rublev’s half of the draw doesn't look much easier on paper with Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz and defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime all potentially lying in wait in the latter rounds.

However, Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime’s form this year has been questionable, while Hurkacz hasn’t made it beyond the second round in three appearances in Rotterdam.

Rublev returns to action following a good showing at the Australian Open, where he may have gone deeper had he not run into Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, and has performed well indoors throughout his career, winning six tour-level events.

The Russian holds a 12-3 record in Rotterdam and is taken to add to the win column on his return.

The Qatar Open has attracted some big names on the WTA Tour, chief among them world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek’s victory in Doha kick-started her remarkable run of titles in 2022, but the Pole has looked mortal this year, bowing out in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

She is worth taking on given she’s opposed by six fellow members of the world’s top ten, with Coco Gauff’s price catching the eye.

Gauff made the last eight in Doha in 2022 and returns having looked very sharp so far this year, picking up her sixth career title in New Zealand in January. She’s worth keeping on side, despite being in the same half of the draw as Swiatek.

